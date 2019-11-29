DAC approves Rs 22,800 crore for rifle sights, aircraft, choppers

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the Defence Ministry, on Thursday approved capital procurement worth Rs 22,800 crore. The projects that were approved include thermal imaging-based night sights for assault rifles, long range anti-submarine warfare P8I aircraft and twin engine heavy helicopters and revalidated the necessity for the procurement of additional Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft.

The DAC approved the indigenous design, development and manufacturing of the nights sights, which will be manufactured by Indian private companies and used by troops on the frontline. The sights will give Indian troops the capacity to execute long-range accurate engagements in dark and all-weather conditions.

The P8I aircraft will be used by the Navy will enhance its capabilities for maritime coastal surveillance, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) and Anti-Surface Vessel (ASV) strikes. The twin-engine heavy helicopters will be procured for the Indian Coast Guard to undertake missions to prevent maritime terrorism, infiltration of terrorists by sea routes as well as search and rescue operations.

Used for early warning, AWACS aircraft would help in achieving effective air space dominance in the least possible time and once inducted, they would also increase the extent of coverage along the borders and enhance both air defence and offensive capabilities.