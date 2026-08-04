Dabur can’t use ‘100% natural’ labels on honey, ghee, other products: Food safety regulator

FSSAI orders Dabur India to remove '100% Natural' and '100% Pure' claims from products like honey and ghee, citing misleading labels and unauthorised "Jaivik Bharat" organic logo use.

Written by: Abhishek Chakraborty
2 min readUpdated: Aug 4, 2026 08:38 AM IST
dABUR HNEY, dABUR GHEEDabur ghee and Dabur Honey with '100%' labels (Image: Amazon.in/AI enhanced)
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Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked Dabur India to stop labelling its food products with “100%” claims. The food safety regulator has said that claims, such as “100% Natural”, “100% Pure” and “100% Organic” are misleading.

The FSSAI said that several products listed on Dabur’s website were promoted using claims such as “100% Natural”, “100% Pure” and “100% Organic”. The regulator said these claims were ambiguous, could not be verified and were likely to mislead buyers.

“The use of the 100% claims are in contravention of the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018, as they are ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers,” the FSSAI said.

The order applies to a range of products, including honey, apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, cow ghee, coconut water and coconut milk. “Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk was marketed with the claim “100% Purity”. Such a claim is not permissible for compound foods under the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018,” the FSSAI pointed out.

The FSSAI also flagged the use of the “Jaivik Bharat” logo on certain products, stating that the certification mark for organic food had been displayed without valid approval from the regulator.

The food safety authority said Dabur had previously been instructed to discontinue the use of the “100%” claims. However, it alleged that the company failed to take the required corrective measures. The regulator has now asked Dabur to submit an action-taken report within 15 days.

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Abhishek Chakraborty
Abhishek Chakraborty
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Abhishek Chakraborty is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express in Delhi, working at the intersection of digital-first journalism, editorial decision-making, and audience engagement. He is closely involved in shaping and commissioning stories for the digital platform, with a focus on breaking news, explanatory journalism, and sharp, reader-oriented presentation. His work spans editorial planning, real-time news judgment, headline optimisation, and platform strategy, including search and social distribution. He has a strong interest in the evolution of news consumption in the digital ecosystem. He is particularly interested in how national newsrooms adapt to platform-led distribution models, data-informed editorial choices, and the balance between speed, depth, and credibility in digital-first journalism. His core interest areas are business, science, and political news. Education and interest areas: Abhishek holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science and a graduate degree in Journalism. His academic grounding informs his reportage and editing, particularly on politics, governance, and public policy. He is interested in the future of digital journalism, newsroom transformation, and the evolving relationship between technology, platforms, and public discourse. Abhishek hails from Assam's Guwahati and is proficient in English, Bengali, Assamese and Hindi. When not in the newsroom, Abhishek can be found exploring food trails around Delhi and Northeast India. In his leisure, Abhishek likes to go on long drives or bike rides, play cricket and games, and explore historical places. Work experience: Abhishek has over 12 years of experience at The Times of India, The Quint, India Today, ABP Network, and now, at The Indian Express. ... Read More

 

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