Dabur can’t use ‘100% natural’ labels on honey, ghee, other products: Food safety regulator

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked Dabur India to stop labelling its food products with “100%” claims. The food safety regulator has said that claims, such as “100% Natural”, “100% Pure” and “100% Organic” are misleading.

The FSSAI said that several products listed on Dabur’s website were promoted using claims such as “100% Natural”, “100% Pure” and “100% Organic”. The regulator said these claims were ambiguous, could not be verified and were likely to mislead buyers.

FSSAI has issued a Prohibition Order directing M/s Dabur India Limited to immediately cease the sale of food products carrying misleading "100%" claims.#FSSAINotice #FSSAIAction pic.twitter.com/7GdNRUJFyh — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) August 3, 2026

“The use of the 100% claims are in contravention of the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018, as they are ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers,” the FSSAI said.

The order applies to a range of products, including honey, apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, cow ghee, coconut water and coconut milk. “Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk was marketed with the claim “100% Purity”. Such a claim is not permissible for compound foods under the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018,” the FSSAI pointed out.

The FSSAI also flagged the use of the “Jaivik Bharat” logo on certain products, stating that the certification mark for organic food had been displayed without valid approval from the regulator.

The food safety authority said Dabur had previously been instructed to discontinue the use of the “100%” claims. However, it alleged that the company failed to take the required corrective measures. The regulator has now asked Dabur to submit an action-taken report within 15 days.