Dabholkar’s murder, six years on: Even if you shoot us dead, we will continue to work, says son

Ahead of the sixth death anniversary of anti-superstition activist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, several activists on Monday took out a “candle-light march” on the bridge near Omkareshwar temple in Pune, where he was shot dead on the morning of August 20, 2013.

Holding banners of “Jawab Do, Who Killed Dabholkar”, activists condemned the murder and said they will continue to enlighten the masses against superstitions in the society.

Dabholkar’s son Hamid and daughter Mukta, along with activists of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), founded by him, and several supporters were present on the occasion. Speaking to the mediapersons, Hamid said, “Even if you shoot us dead, we will continue to work.”

“We are disappointed that in the last six years, four murders have taken place and the investigation has still not concluded. Investigation by police agencies has revealed that murders of Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, M N Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh were done with same motive and one extremist organisation is suspected to be behind all four murders. But still the main conspirators who brainwashed the assailants in a planned manner are not yet arrested. The threat to the lives of rationalists in the society continues,” he said.

In June 2016, the CBI had first arrested ENT surgeon and Sanatan Sanstha member Dr Virendra Tawde, alleging that he was the mastermind of the conspiracy to kill Dabholkar. In the chargesheet against Tawde, the CBI had claimed that the “long standing enmity/hatred” between Dabholkar/MANS and the Sanatan Sanstha as the motive behind the murder.

In the chargesheet, the CBI mentioned that Sanstha activists Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar had shot Dabholkar. But now, the investigating agency has claimed that arrested accused Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar had opened fire at Dabholkar.