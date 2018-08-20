Dabholkar murder case: Falsely implicated, says Andure’s family

Sachin Andure being take to court. (Express photo/Sandip Daundkar) Sachin Andure being take to court. (Express photo/Sandip Daundkar)

Family members of Sachin Prakashrao Andure have claimed that “he is innocent, he has been falsely implicated and he is not an active member of any Hindutva organisation.”

Sachin’s brother Pravin, who was present in Shivajinagar court on Sunday, said: “My brother is a post-graduate. He is married and has a little daughter. He worked at a private shop and we never saw him actively working for any organisation. We never found him associated with the Sanatan Sanstha or the suspect, Sharad Kalaskar, who was arrested by the ATS.”

He added: “My brother was questioned by the ATS thoroughly. ATS sleuths also conducted searches at his residence in Rajabazaar area of Aurangabad but found nothing suspicious. It is shocking for us that he has been arrested by the CBI in such a serious case. He never faced any police action in the past. We believe in the judiciary and are sure of getting justice from the court.”

The brother said: “My brother has nothing to do with the case. He has been harassed and framed by the CBI. These claims about weapons training and link to Sanatan Sanstha are completely false. He has not gone anywhere. He is an honest and innocent person.”

Speaking to mediapersons in Aurangabad, Andure’s wife Sheetal alleged that the CBI had arrested him “under pressure of the August 20 deadline”, referring to Dabholkar’s death anniversary.

