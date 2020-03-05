Dabholkar murder case: CBI recovers firearm from creek, sends it for forensic test

Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a 67-year-old anti-superstition activist, was killed in August 2013. Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a 67-year-old anti-superstition activist, was killed in August 2013.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the murder of Dr Narendra Dabholkar has recovered a pistol from a creek of the Arabian sea near Thane, suspected to have been thrown into the sea by one of the accused in the case in June 2018.

Officials said the recovered weapon will be examined by the forensic and and ballistic experts to ascertain whether it was linked to the murder of Dr Dabholkar. The agency had earlier claimed in a Pune court that one of the accused shooters, Sharad Kalaskar, dismantled the firearm used in the commission of the crime and threw it in a creek in Thane.

The agency had hired services of a foreign sea explorer agency to search and recover the firearm, sources said. The recovered rusted object is prima facie the main body of a country-made pistol. A ballistic examination will be conducted before any conclusion is drawn. There is a likelihood that it is one of the four firearms allegedly dismantled and disposed of by Kalaskar into the creek, an official said on the condition of anonymity.

Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a 67-year-old anti-superstition activist, was killed in August 2013. In 2016, the CBI made its first arrest and held Sanatan Santha member and ENT surgeon Dr Virendra Tawade, the alleged mastermind of the conspiracy. In 2018, the agency arrested Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar for allegedly opening fire at Dabholkar. In May 2019, the CBI arrested Mumbai based Sanatan Sanstha lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar and his aide Vikram Bhave.

The CBI has said that Kalaskar, who is also a named accused in the murder Bangalore based journalist Gauri Lankesh, had followed the Punalekar’s advice and dumped four pistols, also including the one used to kill Lankesh, in the creek in June 2018.

