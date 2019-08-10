Dabholkar killing: CBI to build ramp in Thane creek, seek help from foreign expert to search for weapon

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday informed the Bombay High Court that it was planning to construct a temporary ramp in Thane creek and seek help from a foreign expert to recover the weapons allegedly used to kill rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

Advertising

The agency believes that Sharad Kalaskar, one of the alleged shooters of Dabholkar, had dismantled four country-made pistols and thrown them from a bridge on Thane creek.

A division bench of Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice Gautam Patel was on Friday hearing petitions filed by the family members of Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, seeking the court’s supervision in the probes conducted by the central and state agencies in the murders.

Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013, while Pansare, a Communist leader, was shot at on February 16, 2015, in Kolhapur. He succumbed to his injuries on February 20.

Advertising

In its report to the bench, the CBI stated that for the purpose of the investigation, for which the agency has to recover the weapons purportedly thrown in the Thane creek, it will seek the assistance of a foreign expert. An authorised representative and expert in the field was travelling to India, stated the CBI, adding that the expert will inspect the site after the water recedes.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the CBI, told the court that a temporary ramp will be constructed to start the search operation. Singh further said that the work will be completed 30 days from the date of the ramp becoming operational. A government pleader, Priyabhushan Kakade, told the court that the state government and Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority will offer the necessary assistance.

Senior counsel Ashok Mundargi, who appeared on behalf of the special investigation team of Maharashtra Police which is probing the Pansare case, told the court that its report could not be filed as police officials could not reach Mumbai from Kolhapur due to the heavy rain.

The court has adjourned the matter to September 16.