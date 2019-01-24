DA case: Virbhadra, wife approach Delhi HC against trial court order

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court against a trial court order to frame charges — for alleged misconduct and disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 10 crore — against them and seven others.

Advertising

Apart from the two offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the trial court had said that prima facie a case of alleged forgery and attempt to cheat was also made out against the 82-year-old Congress leader.

Singh and his wife have sought quashing of the trial court order of December 10 last year, directing framing of charges against nine people in the case lodged by CBI. Their petition is likely to be heard on Thursday.

The formal framing of charges is yet to be completed.

The other seven accused are LIC agent Anand Chauhan, Chunni Lal Chauhan, Joginder Singh Ghalta, Prem Raj, Vakamulla Chandrasekhar, Lawan Kumar Roach and Ram Prakash Bhatia.

Advertising

CBI had registered the case when Singh was a Union minister . According to the chargesheet, Singh amassed assets worth around Rs 10 crore which was 192 per cent of his total income during his tenure as Union minister.