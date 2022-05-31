Disproportionate assets case: SC dismisses Chhattisgarh govt plea against bail to suspended IPS officer

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the Chhattisgarh government’s appeal against the bail granted to suspended IPS officer Gurjinder Pal Singh in a disproportionate assets case.

Singh, who has also been booked in two other cases on charges of extortion and sedition, has termed the cases against him vendetta by the state government.

He said he is being punished for refusing to act on Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s alleged demand for framing a previous CM in a false case.

A vacation bench of Justices B R Gavai and Hima Kohli Tuesday said Chhattisgarh’s challenge to the High Court’s bail order was “nothing but a totally unwarranted exercise on behalf of the state”.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for the state, contended the HC had ignored the fact that Singh is a high ranking officer — he is an Additional Director General of Police — and is allegedly tampering with evidence.

However, stating that a person’s status is not the basis for deciding bail applications, the bench said evidence in a disproportionate assets case is mostly documentary and that the question of tampering does not arise.

When Rohatgi pointed out that the SC itself had on earlier occasions refused to entertain Singh’s plea for bail, the bench replied it was done because investigation had still been going on.

In the sedition case, Singh has been accused of attempts to tarnish the image of the government and also spoil peace.

It was registered after the Anti Corruption Bureau claimed to have found during a raid some pieces of paper in the drain behind Singh’s residence.

The state contended that upon reconstruction, the pieces were found to be notes against “some government representatives”.