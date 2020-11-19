Karnataka: IPS officer trolled after she says burning firecrackers not a ‘Hindu tradition’

Karnataka IPS officer D Roopa (Twitter/D Roopa)

Karnataka IPS officer D Roopa was trolled on social media after she supported the ban on firecrackers. In a Facebook post on November 14, she had written that bursting firecrackers on Diwali is not a Hindu tradition and that there is no mention of crackers in epics and puranas.

Citing the impact of bursting crackers on people’s health, and air pollution levels as well as its effect on Bengaluru’s green cover, she wrote on Facebook, “For those who cry victim that this is done to Hindus, well, crackers were not there during early and later Vedic age; there is no mention of crackers in our epics and Puranas. Crackers came into this country with Europeans. It is no core tradition or custom related to Hinduism.”

Following this, several Twitter users asked her whether she would question the customs of other religions as well. The Twitter handle ‘True Indology’ claimed that crackers have been mentioned in ancient scriptures of India. Roopa refuted the claim and asked True Indology for evidence to support what it said. Hours later, the ‘True Indology’ handle was suspended.

Several Twitter users including actor Kangana Ranaut protested the suspension of ‘True Indology’ handle, questioning the social media platform’s abrupt move. Ranaut claimed that officer Roopa “became so vengeful that if she couldn’t win the arguments with facts she simply got @TIinExile eliminated”. Following this, #BringBackTrueIndology started trending on Twitter.

Sick n tired of being treated like a slave in my own country, we can’t celebrate our festivals, can’t speak truth and defend our ancestors, we can’t condemn terrorism, what is the point of such a shameful enslaved life controlled by the keepers of darkness #BringBackTrueIndology — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

Several states had imposed partial and complete bans of firecrackers this Diwali in view of the Covid-19 situation. Besides Delhi, which has been grappling with high pollution levels for the past few years, many other states including Karnataka, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, have put a bar on the use of crackers to rule out any potential risk of spreading of virus or creating difficulties for those who have already been battling the disease.

