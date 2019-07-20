D Raja set to be next CPI general secretary

Senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja is set to to take over as general secretary of the party, replacing S Sudhakar Reddy, who has decided to step down on health grounds.

The leadership change in the CPI comes at a time when Communist parties are facing an existential crisis of sorts after their worst-ever performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

A meeting of the CPI national council — the party’s top decision-making body — began on Friday.

Sources said Raja’s name was proposed unanimously by the CPI national secretariat, which met on Thursday and Friday ahead of the national council meet.

The proposal will be discussed and ratified at the national council. The decision is likely to be announced on Saturday.

Reddy had taken over as CPI general secretary in 2012 and is serving his third term. He is bowing out two years ahead of completion of his term.

The draft report on this summer’s Lok Sabha polls and economic and political developments is being discussed by the CPI national council. Analysing the result, the report stated that “the Left cadre and ranks are disappointed and unhappy”, and there is “confusion and helpless anger”.

“Victory and defeat are normal in elections but we are shocked with loss of vote share in a big way,” it said.

In a subtle criticism of the CPI(M)-led Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala over the way it handled the Sabarimala issue, the report stated, “Though large number of people were mobilised in LDF support, it seems that there is a feeling among masses that LDF used excessive force. It was more an undercurrent.”

The report also talks about the “application of Marxism-Leninism” in “the given historical conditions of India”. “We certainly need to review this part. Are we properly applying our ideology to Indian conditions etc? This needs a deeper introspection, review and larger discussion,” it maintains.

The report said the “image of the party and the communist movement should be brightened”, which it admits will be a “Herculean task” and argues it will have to adopt new forms of agitation.

In the context of a lack of unity among secular parties in the Lok Sabha elections, the report is also critical of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, stating that he “failed in asserting his position for unity of secular parties and surrendered to groups in states inside his party.”

The report observed that “there is criticism on the failure of the leadership to revitalise the party”, and accepted that “criticism is justified”. It called for a thorough review to find out “what went wrong with the party.”

It also said that “recruitment of young generation into the leadership and ranks of the party is very limited.