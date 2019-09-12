D K Shivakumar’s daughter appears before ED, likely grilled about 2017 Singapore trip

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar’s daughter, Aishwarya, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday in connection with its money laundering probe against him. Aishwarya, who was summoned by the agency on Tuesday, is likely to record her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Advertising

Sources told The Indian Express Aishwarya, 22, would be questioned on a trip she took with her father to Singapore in 2017. They said she would be questioned over several documents associated with the trip and its connection to the case against Shivakumar.

Shivakumar has been in ED custody since September 3, when he was arrested in Delhi.

The ED had registered a money laundering case against him and others last September based on a chargesheet (prosecution complaint) filed in a Bengaluru court by the Income Tax Department for alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

Advertising

Denying allegations against him, Shivakumar claimed he had done nothing wrong and was a “target of vendetta politics”. “I have full faith in God & in our country’s Judiciary and am very confident that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically against this vendetta politics,” he said.

Also read | After Shivakumar arrest: Rally against ‘injustice to Vokkaligas’ in Bengaluru