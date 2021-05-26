Cyclone Yaas pummels Odisha-Bengal coasts; four dead, over 20 lakh evacuated

A damaged beach area due to rough sea during landfall of cyclone Yaas at Digha in East Midnapore district, Wednesay, May 26, 2021. (PTI)

At least four people died as several coastal towns of north Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal were pounded by Cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ after it made landfall in Odisha on Wednesday morning with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph, gusting to 155 kmph. This is the second cyclonic storm to hit the country within a week after ‘Tauktae’ barrelled into its western coast, causing death and destruction.

Seawater entered several villages in Bahanaga and Remuna blocks in Balasore district, and Dhamra and Basudevpur in Bhadrak district of Odisha, while in Bengal, roads adjoining the sea beaches in Digha were inundated, with visuals showing people wading through chest-deep water.

The storm, which has now weakened into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’, made landfall north of Dhamra in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, the India Meteorological Department said. According to news agency PTI, sea waves were seen touching coconut tree-tops and cars floating in floodwaters during the landfall process of the cyclone.

Reports of two persons dying in Odisha after trees fell on them also emerged, but there was no official confirmation. Another elderly woman in Mayurbhanj reportedly died after her house collapsed. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that a person, who was initially rescued, died “accidentally” later.

While Odisha shifted 5.8 lakh people to safer places, as many as 15 lakh people were evacuated by authorities in West Bengal.

Over 1 crore people affected in Bengal

At least one crore people were affected in West Bengal by rough weather conditions and high tide arising out of the storm. Over three lakh houses suffered damage, CM Banerjee told reporters.

Pedestrians wade through a flooded road during landfall of cyclone ‘Yaas’, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI) Pedestrians wade through a flooded road during landfall of cyclone ‘Yaas’, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI)

The chief minister also said she will visit areas affected by the cyclone and high tide in Purba Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas on Friday. “We have sent relief worth Rs 1 crore to areas affected by the cyclone and high tide,” Banerjee said.

Kolkata and some of its surrounding areas were also battered by intermittent rain and gusty wind, with officials on toes to tackle eventualities.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the Nabanna control room. (Source: CMO Office) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the Nabanna control room. (Source: CMO Office)

Security personnel were deployed at all vulnerable locations in the state to help and rescue people caught in the storm, a senior police officer told PTI.

The state had earlier evacuated over 15 lakh people from vulnerable areas in the state and moved to safer places.

Heavy rainfall pounds Odisha

As Cyclone Yaas made its way through the coast, several districts of Odisha received ‘very to extremely heavy’ rainfall, the IMD said.

Chandbali in Bhadrak district recorded rainfall of 288.3 mm over the past 24 hours, followed by Rajkanika in Kendrapara (251 mm), the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

A woman stands next to her stall damaged by heavy winds in Balasore district. (Reuters) A woman stands next to her stall damaged by heavy winds in Balasore district. (Reuters)

Nawana in Mayurbhanj district received 210.4 mm rainfall, Binjharpur in Jajpur (206 mm), Paradip in Jagatsinghpur (200.3 mm) and Astaranga in Puri (180 mm), it said. The districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, and Sundargarh received moderate rain, while the average precipitation in the Keonjhar district was 44.7 mm, the department said.

The IMD has issued a red warning for nine districts that are expected to receive a downpour in the next 24 hours.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy fall very likely to occur over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal,” the weather office said.

Sea water enters through boundaries of a house during cyclone Yaas landfall in Chandipur area of Balasore. (PTI) Sea water enters through boundaries of a house during cyclone Yaas landfall in Chandipur area of Balasore. (PTI)

As many as 10 persons were rescued by the NDRF, along with the district administration of Jagatsinghpur in Odisha, from a river after their boat capsized, amid rough weather conditions.

Appreciate the quick response from the team of @NDRFHQ and Erasama BDO to rescue 10 people from a capsized boat in the river, during a courageous night time rescue operation. Such bravery is indeed praiseworthy. #OdishaFightsYaas pic.twitter.com/Sjk1Vl6EK9 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 26, 2021

In a video tweeted by the Jagatsinghpur district collector, rescue personnel on Tuesday night were seen holding on to an inflatable boat as people disembarked. The rescue effort was also lauded by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

High alert sounded in Jharkhand

As cyclone Yaas made ways inland, Jharkhand was put on high alert on Wednesday amid the forecast that the storm would be hitting the state by midnight tonight.

Many trees and electric poles were also uprooted in Ranchi due to high-speed winds, disrupting power supply. (PTI) Many trees and electric poles were also uprooted in Ranchi due to high-speed winds, disrupting power supply. (PTI)

Disaster Management Secretary Amitabh Kaushal told PTI that operations were being executed on war-footing in the vulnerable areas in East and West Singhbhum, besides some other districts, in view of the storm.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed officials to be on their toes to deal with any emergency situation. The state has already suspended all Covid-19 related activities till Thursday in some parts of the state in view of heavy rainfall and lightning, besides high-speed wind which is likely to uproot trees.

Dark clouds loom over trains at a railway yard ahead of cyclone Yaas, in Dhanbad, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI) Dark clouds loom over trains at a railway yard ahead of cyclone Yaas, in Dhanbad, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI)

Authorities have been asked to stay alert as cities including Ranchi are likely to be flooded due to heavy rainfall. Forest, Drinking Water and Sanitation, and Electricity officials have also been asked to be on stand-by.

Rescue, clearing ops underway by NDRF

Rescue operations are currently underway in Odisha and West Bengal as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are clearing a large number of uprooted electric poles and trees to keep roads open in states hit by cyclone Yaas.

Members of the NDRF evacuate people from a flooded area to safer places as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal, May 26, 2021. (Reuters) Members of the NDRF evacuate people from a flooded area to safer places as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal, May 26, 2021. (Reuters)

A spokesperson for the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said the force has so far evacuated thousands of people to safer places in close coordination with local administrations in both Odisha and West Bengal.

“Rescue operations are still continuing as a large number of trees and electric poles are uprooted after the cyclone hit the land,” the spokesperson was quote as saying by PTI.

NDRF team tries to remove a tree collapsed after heavy rain during cyclone Yaas, in Ranchi, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI) NDRF team tries to remove a tree collapsed after heavy rain during cyclone Yaas, in Ranchi, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI)

A total of 113 teams were deployed by the force in the two states and adjoining areas for relief and rescue operations.

NDRF officials had also directed its rescue teams to ensure that the country’s major medical oxygen generation plants based in Odisha and West Bengal are “running and alive” during Cyclone Yaas.

