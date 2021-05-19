Second cyclone this week headed towards India’s east coast

If realised, this storm will be the second to form in 2021 and the first over the Bay of Bengal this year. (File photo)

In less than a week, another cyclone is headed towards India, this time along its east coast.

It was on May 17 that ‘Extremely Severe Cyclone’ Tauktae hit southern Gujarat and its remnants continue to head towards the plains of north India.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday afternoon said that a low pressure system could take birth within the next 48 hours and it holds a potential to intensify into a cyclone.

This system will develop close to the north Andaman Sea around May 22 and reach either Odisha or West Bengal by the evening of May 26.

If realised, this storm will be the second to form in 2021 and the first over the Bay of Bengal this year. Once the cyclone forms, it will acquire the name Yaas, given by Oman.

New Low Pressure area likely to form in Bay of Bengal around 22 May To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm and reach West Bengal and Odisha Coast by 26 May. Sea conditions to remain rough in Bay of Bengal from 21 May onwards. Fishermen requested to return to shores.#CycloneAlert pic.twitter.com/eHnInU33y2 — NDMA India | राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण 🇮🇳 (@ndmaindia) May 19, 2021

Even though there is a storm brewing close-by, ocean and atmospheric conditions are favourable for the advancement of the Southwest monsoon over the south Andaman Sea on May 21.

Follow | Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates here

” In association with the strengthening and deepening of south-westerly winds over the region, the Southwest monsoon is likely to advance over south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal. Other atmospheric and ocean factors in addition to the sea surface temperatures are favourable for convection,” the IMD’s latest update, read.

The Met department has warned of heavy rain along the Andaman and Nicobar islands on May 22 and 23. Further, rainfall will commence over Odisha, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Assam from May 25.

With the sea conditions turning rough in the coming days, the fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea from May 21 onwards. Those at sea are advised to return to safety before May 23.

Last year around the same time, Super Cyclone Amphan had crossed West Bengal and caused severe damage to property across Kolkata, 24 North and South Parganas before heading towards Bangladesh.