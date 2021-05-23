Cyclone Yaas to develop by Monday morning, headed towards North Odisha – West Bengal

Districts along northern Odisha and adjoining West Bengal are bracing for a storm early this week. Image used for representation. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Districts along northern Odisha and adjoining West Bengal are bracing for a storm early this week. This will be the second cyclone to hit Indian coast within ten days after Cyclone Tauktae which crossed Gujarat on May 17.

Currently, a system is developing in the east-central Bay of Bengal. On Sunday morning, it turned into a depression (wind speed 45 to 55 km/hr gusting to 65 kms/hr) and was located 560 kms north-northwest of Port Blair, 590 kms east-southeast of Paradip and 690 kms south-southeast of Balasore in Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the system will intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday morning. Once realised, it will be called cyclone Yaas, named by Oman and signifies a tree bearing fragrant flowers.

Further, the cyclone will move north-northwestwards as it further strengthens to form a ‘Very Severe’ cyclone before hitting along the north Odisha – West Bengal coast, somewhere close to Paradip and Sagar islands around the evening hours of May 26.

North Odisha districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj will receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday with the rainfall intensity increasing to very heavy category on Wednesday.

Mednipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts of West Bengal have been warned of heavy to very heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Extremely heavy rain is forecast on May 26 and 27 over Murshidabad, Malda, Dakshin Dinajpur, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia and Bardhaman districts, here.

Gale winds with speeds touching up to 80km/hr are most likely over Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts from Monday evening which will increase and continue till May 26 evening.