In Cyclone Yaas review meet, Home Minister Amit Shah focuses on evacuation, health infra

Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (PTI)

As Cyclone Yaas hit the eastern shore on Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with chief ministers of the states concerned and representatives of Central ministries to take stock of the situation. Shah not only emphasised on evacuation of people from vulnerable areas but also asked states to ensure their Covid infrastructure was not disrupted.

Shah “specifically reviewed and reiterated to the states/UT administrations to make adequate power backup arrangements in all Covid-19 hospitals, labs, vaccine cold chains and other medical facilities,” a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Officials said Shah advised states to ensure adequate stocks of all essential medicines and supplies in hospitals, keeping in view likely disruption of movement of vehicles.



“For health facilities, including temporary hospitals, likely to be affected by the cyclone, the Union Home Minister advised them to make adequate arrangements for securing them from losses and for evacuation of patients in advance, if necessary. The Union Home Minister said advance action taken in this regard on the western coast ensured that there was no adverse impact on any medical facility,” the MHA statement said.

The Union Home Minister also reviewed the impact of the cyclone on oxygen generation plants located in West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

“He advised them to make advance planning for keeping a buffer stock of oxygen for two days and movement of oxygen tankers to allocated states,” the statement said.

Shah also emphasized on safety of all shipping and fishing vessels, and all ports and oil installations in the area.

“Home Minister also reviewed the preparedness of the concerned states and UT to ensure that all fishermen are brought back to shore and the timely evacuation of people from low-lying and vulnerable areas.”

The Union Home Minister stressed on the need to ensure safety of power and telecommunication services and their timely restoration.

Shah also assured the States and the Union Territory of all cooperation of the Central government and its agencies. Shah said that a 24×7 control room is functioning in the MHA, which can be contacted at any time for any assistance.

He said the Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, the Army and Air Force units have also been put on standby and surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial sorties.



Here’s what states, UT said