Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi to visit Bengal, Odisha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to take stock of the damage caused by cyclone Yaas. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi will chair review meetings in the two states to assess the impact of the cyclone and also undertake an aerial survey of the areas affected.

Meanwhile, the PM chaired a meeting in Delhi on Thursday to review the cyclone’s impact and expressed satisfaction over steps taken by states and Central agencies to minimise damage and loss of lives.

“Prime Minister noted the effective and proactive role played by the Central and states’ agencies in responding to the challenges thrown by the cyclone and advised the agencies to ensure that normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest and relief is appropriately disbursed to persons affected by the cyclone,” a statement from the PMO said.