Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ to make landfall today afternoon

A man walks holding an umbrella during a drizzle at the Puri beach on the Bay of Bengal coast in Odisha, India, Monday. (AP Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ Yaas is likely to make landfall around Wednesday noon with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph.

At 6:45 am on Wednesday, it lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 40 km east of Dhamra in Odisha, 90 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal and 90 km south-southeast of Balasore in Odisha, said IMD.

As Yaas nears landfall, the sea turned rough at Purba Medinipur district this morning. Dhamra in Odisha recieved heavy showers coupled with strong winds under the influence of the approaching cyclone.

The Airports Authority of India said on Tuesday Bhubaneswar airport will remain shut till 5 am on Thursday. Flight operations at Kolkata airport will be suspended from 8:30 am to 7:45 pm on Wednesday.

An official said over 3 lakh people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in Odisha. Cyclone Yaas has already caused two deaths and damage to homes as severe weather and rains affect Odisha and West Bengal.