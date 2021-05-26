scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ to make landfall today afternoon

As Yaas nears landfall, the sea turned rough at Purba Medinipur district this morning. Dhamra in Odisha recieved heavy showers coupled with strong winds under the influence of the approaching cyclone.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 26, 2021 8:48:42 am
Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Cyclone to make landfall today afternoonA man walks holding an umbrella during a drizzle at the Puri beach on the Bay of Bengal coast in Odisha, India, Monday. (AP Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ Yaas is likely to make landfall around Wednesday noon with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph.

At 6:45 am on Wednesday, it lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 40 km east of Dhamra in Odisha, 90 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal and 90 km south-southeast of Balasore in Odisha, said IMD.

The Airports Authority of India said on Tuesday Bhubaneswar airport will remain shut till 5 am on Thursday. Flight operations at Kolkata airport will be suspended from 8:30 am to 7:45 pm on Wednesday.

An official said over 3 lakh people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in Odisha. Cyclone Yaas has already caused two deaths and damage to homes as severe weather and rains affect Odisha and West Bengal.

 

Live Blog

Cyclone Yaas to make landfall around Wednesday noon; Odisha, West Bengal receive heavy rain; Kolkata airport shut till 5 am Thursday; over 3 lakh evacuated from low-lying areas in Odisha. Follow this space for the latest updates.

08:48 (IST)26 May 2021
Cyclone Yaas to make landfall sometime after 10 am on Wednesday

Very Severe Cyclone Yaas could hit close to the north Odisha-West Bengal coast anytime after 10 am on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The landfall is expected to commence somewhere between north of Dhamra post and south of Balasore district in Odisha over the next two hours.

The latest satellite position, available as of 5.30 am, indicates Cyclone Yaas was located 40 km east of Dhamra, 90 km south-southeast of Balasore and Digha. The storm currently maintains a wind speed of 130 to 140 kmph, gusting to 155 kmph.

08:47 (IST)26 May 2021
West Bengal: Rain lashes Kolkata

Under the influence of Cyclone Yaas, rain lashed Kolkata on Wednesday. Below are some visuals from East Midnapore's Haldia

Rain lashed Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI)
East Midnapore's Haldia on Wednesday morning. (ANI)
08:41 (IST)26 May 2021
Satellite view of Cyclone Yaas approaching India's eastern coast

Below is a satellite view of cyclone Yaas approaching India's eastern coast, which is going to make landall in West Bengal and Odisha today afternoon. 

This Tuesday, May, 25, 2021, satellite image provided by NASA shows Cyclone Yaas approaching India's eastern coast.(NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP)

08:41 (IST)26 May 2021
08:20 (IST)26 May 2021
Cyclone Yaas: Landfall to begin in a few hours

The IMD Wednesday said the landfall process of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ would commence within a couple of hours to cross North Odisha coast to the north Dhamra and south of Balasore.

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Cyclone to make landfall today afternoon Digha in West Bengal on Wednesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Odisha has placed nine districts on high alert with the meteorological department warning that Cyclone Yaas will make landfall near the Dhamra coast in Bhadrak Wednesday morning — all of these districts are in the Covid red zone with more than 1,000 active cases each.

On Tuesday, the state government added Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Bhadrak to the list of districts under cyclone threat, apart from Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Cuttack where heavy rainfall is expected. Of these, Cuttack tops the Covid chart with 57,061 cases and 154 deaths in all, with an active caseload of 9,721.

The Health Department has asked these districts to keep kits ready for immediate screening and testing after the cyclone. The state has also decided to suspend all work related to Covid, including testing, vaccination and door surveys, from May 25-27.

