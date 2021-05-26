Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ to make landfall today afternoon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ Yaas is likely to make landfall around Wednesday noon with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph.
At 6:45 am on Wednesday, it lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 40 km east of Dhamra in Odisha, 90 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal and 90 km south-southeast of Balasore in Odisha, said IMD.
As Yaas nears landfall, the sea turned rough at Purba Medinipur district this morning. Dhamra in Odisha recieved heavy showers coupled with strong winds under the influence of the approaching cyclone.
The Airports Authority of India said on Tuesday Bhubaneswar airport will remain shut till 5 am on Thursday. Flight operations at Kolkata airport will be suspended from 8:30 am to 7:45 pm on Wednesday.
An official said over 3 lakh people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in Odisha. Cyclone Yaas has already caused two deaths and damage to homes as severe weather and rains affect Odisha and West Bengal.
Very Severe Cyclone Yaas could hit close to the north Odisha-West Bengal coast anytime after 10 am on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The landfall is expected to commence somewhere between north of Dhamra post and south of Balasore district in Odisha over the next two hours.
The latest satellite position, available as of 5.30 am, indicates Cyclone Yaas was located 40 km east of Dhamra, 90 km south-southeast of Balasore and Digha. The storm currently maintains a wind speed of 130 to 140 kmph, gusting to 155 kmph.
Under the influence of Cyclone Yaas, rain lashed Kolkata on Wednesday. Below are some visuals from East Midnapore's Haldia
Below is a satellite view of cyclone Yaas approaching India's eastern coast, which is going to make landall in West Bengal and Odisha today afternoon.
The IMD Wednesday said the landfall process of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ would commence within a couple of hours to cross North Odisha coast to the north Dhamra and south of Balasore.