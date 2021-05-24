Cyclone Yaas LIVE updates: India braces for another cyclone

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) mobilises its assets in view of Cyclone Yaas which is expected to hit the Eastern Coast on May 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Yaas is expected to hit coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday, barely a week after Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc on the western coast and left behind a trail of destruction.

Eastern Railways has suspended 25 trains between May 24 and May 29 in view of Cyclone Yaas. The armed forces Sunday airlifted 950 NDRF personnel and 26 helicopters are on standby.

Currently, a system is developing in the east-central Bay of Bengal. On Sunday morning, it turned into a depression (wind speed 45 to 55 km/hr gusting to 65 kms/hr) and was located 560 kms north-northwest of Port Blair, 590 kms east-southeast of Paradip and 690 kms south-southeast of Balasore in Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the system will intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday morning. Once realised, it will be called Cyclone Yaas, named by Oman and signifies a tree bearing fragrant flowers.

The IMD Sunday said the cyclone is likely to make landfall on May 26 evening between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar Islands in West Bengal after intensifying into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with wind speed between 155 and 165 kmph. It will bring heavy rain in coastal areas from Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the cyclone preparedness and called for timely evacuation of those involved in offshore activities.