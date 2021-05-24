scorecardresearch
Monday, May 24, 2021
Cyclone Yaas LIVE updates: India braces for another cyclone

Eastern Railways suspended 25 trains between May 24 and May 29 in view of cyclone Yaas.

May 24, 2021 8:53:42 am
Cyclone Yaas LIVE updates: India braces for another cyclone on eastern coast after TauktaeIndian Coast Guard (ICG) mobilises its assets in view of Cyclone Yaas which is expected to hit the Eastern Coast on May 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Yaas is expected to hit coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday, barely a week after Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc on the western coast and left behind a trail of destruction.

Eastern Railways has suspended 25 trains between May 24 and May 29 in view of Cyclone Yaas. The armed forces Sunday airlifted 950 NDRF personnel and 26 helicopters are on standby.

Currently, a system is developing in the east-central Bay of Bengal. On Sunday morning, it turned into a depression (wind speed 45 to 55 km/hr gusting to 65 kms/hr) and was located 560 kms north-northwest of Port Blair, 590 kms east-southeast of Paradip and 690 kms south-southeast of Balasore in Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the system will intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday morning. Once realised, it will be called Cyclone Yaas, named by Oman and signifies a tree bearing fragrant flowers.

The IMD Sunday said the cyclone is likely to make landfall on May 26 evening between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar Islands in West Bengal after intensifying into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with wind speed between 155 and 165 kmph. It will bring heavy rain in coastal areas from Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the cyclone preparedness and called for timely evacuation of those involved in offshore activities.

Live Blog

India braces for cyclone Yaas on eastern coast after Tauktae; Eastern Railway suspends 25 trains between May 25 and May 29; NDRF airlifts personnel; cyclone to make landfall between Odisha and West Bengal on May 26; heavy rain likely in coastal areas from Tuesday. Follow this space for the latest updates.

Cyclone Yaas LIVE updates: India braces for another cyclone on eastern coast after Tauktae NDRF team announce cyclone related alerts, ahead of landfall of Cyclone 'Yaas', in Howrah district, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Navy has put four warships on standby and the Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 11 transport and 25 helicopters ready to carry out assistance and disaster relief operations as part of preparations to deal with the situation arising out of Yaas, said officials.

Further, the cyclone will move north-northwestwards as it further strengthens to form a ‘Very Severe’ cyclone before hitting along the north Odisha – West Bengal coast, somewhere close to Paradip and Sagar islands around the evening hours of May 26.

North Odisha districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj will receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday with the rainfall intensity increasing to very heavy category on Wednesday.

Mednipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts of West Bengal have been warned of heavy to very heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Extremely heavy rain is forecast on May 26 and 27 over Murshidabad, Malda, Dakshin Dinajpur, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia and Bardhaman districts, here.

Gale winds with speeds touching up to 80km/hr are most likely over Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts from Monday evening which will increase and continue till May 26 evening.

