Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Mamata, Modi to meet today

A man wades through a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. (REUTERS)

Cyclone Yaas Live Tracking, Weather forecast Today Live Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to hold a review meeting to discuss the impact of Cyclone Yaas with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on Friday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming here after conducting a survey of cyclone-affected areas in Odisha. He will reach Kalaikunda via Digha, and take his flight to Delhi from there. We will have a short review meeting on cyclone Yaas at Kalaikunda,” Banerjee told mediapersons at the secretariat.

PM Modi will visit both Odisha and West Bengal to review the effects of cyclone in the two coastal states. The PM will first make a visit to Bhubaneswar where he will hold a review meeting. He will then proceed for an aerial survey in the affected areas of Balsore, Bhadrak and Purba Medinipur. Following this, PM Modi will take part in a review meeting in West Bengal.