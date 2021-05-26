Cyclone Yaas makes landfall; heavy rain alert in Odisha, West Bengal

Villagers anchor their boat at Fraserganj, ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas, in South 24 Parganas district, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Very Severe Cyclone Yaas made landfall close to north of Dhamra port and south of Balasore district in Odisha at 9 am, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

As the storm is relatively a large-sized system, the landfall can take several hours to complete. Wind speeds ranging between 140 to 155 km are being reported from the coastal districts.

The Met department has warned of very heavy rain (more than 200 mm) over Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keojhargharh and heavy showers over Puri, Khurda, Angul, Deogarh, Sundergarh districts of Odisha on Wednesday.

Over West Bengal, 24 South Parganas, Jhargram and Bankura could experience very heavy rain today.