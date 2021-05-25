Cyclone Yaas: Covid fears pose hurdle as Odisha begins evacuation

On foot and on cycles, 60 families began their journey from Magarkanda village of Kendrapara’s Rajnagar block on Monday morning to reach a temporary shelter in a school building seven kilometres away in view of cyclone Yaas — such evacuations not new to their experience but a raging pandemic adding to fears in several areas this time.

Suda Malik (40), shifted along with his wife, two children and elderly parents, leaving behind two goats and eight cows. “For the last four years we have witnessed repeated cyclones, shifting our base at least four times,” Malik said. “At such times all that matters is that we are able to survive.”

Kendrapara is among the five districts of Odisha put on high alert, besides Balasore, Jagatsinhpur, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj, after officials confirmed that Yaas is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm ahead of its landfall on May 26.

Officials said that the total population to be evacuated will most likely be around 1.4 lakh.

Almost 180 km from Kendrapara in Balasore, the administration has begun evacuating people from low-lying villages. As many as 84 flood shelters and 500 school buildings have been readied.

Anadi Behera, deputy sarpanch of Kharasahapur village and managing the Panchupita cyclone shelter, said convincing people that Covid-19 protocols will be followed at these shelters has been a major task. The shelter which can accommodate 200 people will now accommodate only 100 people in view of the pandemic. “In the village, on May 19, 131 people were tested for Covid, of which 100 turned out to be positive. The fear of the virus is inevitable. It took a lot of convincing on our part. A few families have started walking here, others are still reluctant. Our teams are working with them,” Behera said.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said, “All evacuation work must be completed before Tuesday afternoon. Construction labourers staying in temporary camps will also be evacuated to safer places. Arrangements to maintain social distancing, masks, sanitisers, will be taken care of.”

The Odisha government has relaxed the lockdown norms in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghour, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Puri, Jajpur, Cuttack and Khordha.