Severe Cyclone Yaas to bring heavy rain over coastal AP, Odisha and West Bengal today

Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (PTI)

Cyclone Yaas, formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal, has intensified into a ‘Severe Cyclone’ category (wind speed – 100 to 110 kms/ hr), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Yaas intensified late on Monday night and is set to strengthen into ‘Very Severe Cyclone‘ by Tuesday afternoon as it traverses north-westwards and advances towards the north Odisha – West Bengal coast by Wednesday morning.

According to the latest available cyclone position at 5 am on Tuesday, Yaas moved at a speed of 9 kms / hr overnight and lay 360 kms south-south-east of Paradip, 460 kms south-southeast of Balasore, 450 kms south-southeast of Digha and 480 kms south-southeast of Khepupara in Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall (64mm to 124mm) is expected over the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh along with Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts of Odisha. Heavy rain is also expected over Ganjam, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj districts on Tuesday.

Over West Bengal, heavy to very heavy rain is forecast over South 24 Parganas and Medinipur districts and heavy rain likely over North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts on Tuesday.

The Andhra Pradesh – Odisha – West Bengal coastline will experience gale winds blowing with speeds 50 to 60 km /hr gusting to 70km/hr on Tuesday. As the storm nears the coast by Wednesday, winds would pick and maintain speed between 155 to 165 km /hr gusting to 185 km/hr over Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha.

As a result, the Met department has warned of very rough to phenomenally rough sea conditions to prevail off the coast till May 26 and issued advisory warning fishermen from going into deep sea till Thursday.