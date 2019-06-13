Cyclone Vayu: Major parts of Gujarat receive rain

With the change in weather due to cyclone Vayu, as many as 37 talukas of Gujarat recorded rainfall in the range of half to two inch in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning at 8 am. A total of 108 talukas of 28 districts received rainfall in the state.

Saurashtra and Kutch areas in the north witnessed the highest rainfall in the state. Siddhpur in Patan district recorded the highest at 45 mm or nearly 2-inch rainfall which started Wednesday evening and lasted till early Thursday morning. Other districts that received rainfall are Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Aravalli and Gandhinagar in the north of the state.

Lakhpat area in Kutch region received 16 mm rainfall, Kalyanpur in Devbhoomi Dwarka district 25 mm, Jesar in Bhavnagar 20mm, Jafrabad in Amreli 25 mm, Jamnagar taluka 26mm, Visvadar in Junagadh 12 mm, Una in Gir Somnath 14mm, Dhoraji in Rajkot 11mm and Ranavav in Porbandar received 12 mm rainfall.

In the central and south parts, the districts that recorded rainfall were Kheda, Tali and Dangs.