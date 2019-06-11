Cyclone Vayu likely to hit Gujarat on June 13; coastal cities brace for inundation, crop damage

Cyclone Vayu expected to hit Gujarat coast on June 13 is likely to inundate the low lying coastal areas of Porbandar, Junagarh, Gir Somnath and Amreli districts at the time of landfall. Major damage to coastal crops and kutch houses is expected in the districts. The IMD has also suggested a total suspension of fishing operations in the area.

Currently positioned in East-central Arabian Sea, the depression developed into a cyclone last night. It is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 24 hours and is slated to reach the Gujarat coast, mainly on June 13 and 14. As per an IMD alert, “It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval & Diu region as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph during the early morning of 13th June.”

The weather body has issued a warning a storm surge of height of about 0.5 m above the astronomical tides which will likely inundate the low lying coastal areas of Porbandar, Junagarh, Gir Somnath and Amreli districts at the time of landfall.

Damage is expected in Porbandar, Junagarh, Gir Somnath and Amreli districts of Gujarat including “major damage to thatched houses and huts, rooftops may blow off, unattached metal sheets may fly, minor damage to power and communication lines while major damage to kutcha and some damage to pucca roads, flooding of escape routes, major damage to coastal crops, damage to embankments and salt pans, breaking of tree branches, uprooting of large avenue trees, moderate damage to banana and papaya trees whereas large dead limbs blown from trees,” is expected.

The IMD has also suggested that fishing operations should be suspended, coastal hutment dwellers be moved to safer places and has advised people to remain indoors.