Cyclone Vayu LIVE UPDATES: ‘Very severe’ storm to make landfall in Gujarat today, 3 lakh people evacuated

Cyclone Vayu LIVE UPDATES: In a massive evacuation drive, around three lakh people were shifted to safer places as the “very severe” cyclonic storm Vayu inched closer to the Gujarat coast. It is expected to make landfall between Dwarka and Veraval by Thursday afternoon. Schools and colleges will remain shut on June 12 and 13 across 10 districts as the Army, NDRF personnel, IAF helicopters and around 300 marine commandoes remain on standby to overlook rescue and relief operations.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a review meeting to monitor the situation. Flight operations were suspended by the Airports Authority of India in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla for 24 hours from Wednesday midnight. The Western Railways has cancelled 70 trains and will terminate 28 others due to Cyclone Vayu. Likewise, the Gujarat Maritime Board has also suspended all shipping activities across the Gulf of Khambhat and shifted over 1,600 workers, including those at the Alang shipbreaking yard and the Chara port. The RO-PAX ferry service, between Dahej and Gogha, located across the Gulf of Khambhat was also suspended, sources said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, six people were killed — five due to lightning and a biker died after a tree fell on him — in the southern region which has been experiencing high-speed winds, lightning and rain in the past few days.