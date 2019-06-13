Cyclone Vayu LIVE UPDATES: ‘Very severe’ storm to make landfall in Gujarat today, 3 lakh people evacuatedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/cyclone-vayu-landfall-today-gujarat-live-updates-5778019/
Cyclone Vayu LIVE UPDATES: ‘Very severe’ storm to make landfall in Gujarat today, 3 lakh people evacuated
Cyclone Vayu LIVE UPDATES: In a massive evacuation drive, around three lakh people were shifted to safer places as the “very severe” cyclonic storm Vayu inched closer to the Gujarat coast. It is expected to make landfall between Dwarka and Veraval by Thursday afternoon. Schools and colleges will remain shut on June 12 and 13 across 10 districts as the Army, NDRF personnel, IAF helicopters and around 300 marine commandoes remain on standby to overlook rescue and relief operations.
On Wednesday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a review meeting to monitor the situation. Flight operations were suspended by the Airports Authority of India in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla for 24 hours from Wednesday midnight. The Western Railways has cancelled 70 trains and will terminate 28 others due to Cyclone Vayu. Likewise, the Gujarat Maritime Board has also suspended all shipping activities across the Gulf of Khambhat and shifted over 1,600 workers, including those at the Alang shipbreaking yard and the Chara port. The RO-PAX ferry service, between Dahej and Gogha, located across the Gulf of Khambhat was also suspended, sources said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, six people were killed — five due to lightning and a biker died after a tree fell on him — in the southern region which has been experiencing high-speed winds, lightning and rain in the past few days.
See photos: Various groups in Rajkot prepare food packets for affected areas
Preparations have begun to deal with the impact of Cyclone Vayu. In the below photos, various groups in Rajkot are preparing food packets for the cyclone-affected areas, as per instructions from government officials.
Gujarat: Food packets being prepared by various groups in Rajkot, in the light of #CycloneVayu . The food packets will be dispatched to the cyclone affected areas of the state, as per the instructions by the govt officials. pic.twitter.com/c57aWFlIq5
Sea condition to remain tough ahead of Cyclone Vayu: IMD
The sea condition is likely to remain very rough to high along and off the Maharashtra Coast and northern parts of eastcentral Arabian Sea till June 13, the IMD said.
Cyclone Vayu: IMD on sea condition
The sea condition is phenomenal over eastcentral and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast during the next 12 hours and over north Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast between June 13-15, the IMD said.
India Meteorological Dept: The sea condition is phenomenal over eastcentral and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast during next 12 hours & over north Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast during 13-15 June. #CycloneVayupic.twitter.com/We47LdQuSa
Cyclone Vayu likely to move towards Saurashtra coast: IMD
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Vayu is likely to move nearly north-northwestwards along the Saurashtra coast affecting Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Kutch districts of Gujarat with a wind speed 155-165 kmph, gusting to 180 kmph, likely from Thursday afternoon.
Visuals: Strong winds hit Chowpatty beach in Porbandar
Visuals from Chowpatty beach in Porbandar as the sea turns violent.
#WATCH Gujarat: Visuals from Chowpatty beach in Porbandar as the sea turns violent. #CycloneVayu is very likely to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva as a very severe cyclonic storm, today. pic.twitter.com/NnCornrMqe
Welcome to our live blog! The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Vayu is set to make landfall in Gujarat today, between Dwarka and Veraval. Nearly three lakh people have been shifted to safer areas while schools and colleges have decided to remain shut today. The Army, NDRF personnel, IAF helicopters and around 300 marine commandoes are on standby to overlook rescue and relief operations. Follow this space to get all the latest updates.
Around three lakh people were shifted to safer places from Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath districts, which are expected to bear the brunt of the cyclone, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said after a review meeting with officials on Wednesday. As a precautionary measure, holiday has been declared for schools, colleges and anganwadis on June 12 and June 13 in these 10 districts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised people in his home state to follow real-time information to stay safe. “Praying for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by Cyclone Vayu. The government and local agencies are providing real-time information, which I urge those in affected areas to closely follow,” Modi said in a tweet. Pankaj Kumar, additional chief secretary, revenue department, said as per the latest forecast, the cyclone is “likely to cross Gujarat coast between Dwarka and Veraval as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds 155-165 kmph around afternoon of June 13, 2019”.
See photos: Strong winds damage shed of Somnath Temple
The shed at the entrance of the Somnath Temple, in Gir Somnath district, was damaged due to the impact of the strong winds.
