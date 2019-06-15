Cyclone Vayu: IMD issues fresh warning to fishermen, storm 260 km off Porbandar

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday issued a fresh warning to fishermen not to venture into the Arabian sea and along the coast of Gujarat as Cyclone Vayu storms over the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea. The cyclone was spotted at 260 km west-southwest of Porbandar coast and 310 km west of Veraval on Saturday.

The IMD said in a statement that the cyclone is likely to be accompanied by strong winds speed of the order of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph off Gujarat coast. The sea conditions are likely to remain rough till June 17.

Earlier, the cyclone, while not making landfall in Gujarat, brought moderate-to-heavy rains to 114 tehsils, the highest rainfall of 6.5 inches (160mm) being recorded in Talala tehsil of Gir-Somnath district since Thursday, a Met department release said.

The development comes a day after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani declared that the “danger over the state has ended.” However, the cyclone recurved coming close to the Indian coast.

“As per early indications today, Vayu is likely to recurve and come close to Gujarat coast. IMD has also confirmed the development, however, a statement might only be issued tomorrow after the weather body gains confidence depending on the weather condition,” Madhavan Nair Rajeevan, Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences had told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh said authorities were keeping a watch on the situation and NDRF teams would continue to be stationed along the coastline for the next 48 hours.

Cyclone Vayu, which was to make landfall on Thursday near the Gujarat coast, changed course on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. It skirted the Gujarat coast affecting Gir, Somnath, Diu, Junagarh and Porbandar.

