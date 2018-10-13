Cyclone Titli weakens, heavy rain and flood batters Odisha

Flooding was reported in many parts of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada district. (PTI photo) Flooding was reported in many parts of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada district. (PTI photo)

Heavy rainfall continued to batter several coastal districts on Friday prompting the state government to step up relief efforts a day after Cyclone Titli hit Odisha. Flooding was reported in many parts of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts, while intense water-logging was witnessed in Cuttack, Puri and Balasore. Sixteen blocks across the state have received more than 200 mm of rain and three rivers — Rushikulya, Vamsadhara and Mahendra Tanaya — are flowing above danger mark, officials said.

The IMD warned of a deep depression over Odisha, about 30 km northeast of Phulbani in Kandhamal district. The depression is likely to move northeast and weaken over next 12 hours, it said.

Chief Secretary Aditya Padhi told reporters that 14 National Disaster Response Force and 12 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations, while two helicopters have also been requisitioned.

“The situation is most serious in Ganjam. We have requested the Navy to provide help in Aska and Purushottampur towns,” he said.

CM Naveen Patnaik sought reports on the most-affected districts through video conference. He set up a three-member ministerial inspection panel that will visit Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada to oversee relief works.

