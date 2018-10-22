Cyclone Titli: Odisha clears damage assistance of Rs 2,770 crore

People make their way as Cyclone Titli hits Gopalpur, in Ganjam, Odisha. (File) People make their way as Cyclone Titli hits Gopalpur, in Ganjam, Odisha. (File)

The Odisha government on Monday approved damage assistance to the tune of Rs 2,770 crore for districts hit by Cyclone ‘Titli’ and subsequent floods earlier this month. “A sum of Rs 375 crore has been earmarked for worst-affected Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts,” said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi.

He said district collectors have already been given Rs 102 crore for provision of first instalment of Gratuitous Relief (GR). The remaining amount will be transferred to bank accounts of the affected persons. The state government has sanctioned Rs 27 crore for the Energy Department to undertake restoration activities, and Rs 20 crore has been given to Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department towards relief materials.

An amount of Rs 624 crore has been earmarked for the Panchayati Raj Department, Sethi said. He said the BJD government will also focus on the four adjoining districts like Boudh, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal and Kandhamal, hit by the cyclone and flood.

