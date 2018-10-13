Cyclone Titli LIVE updates: Death toll rises to 12 in Andhra, Odisha, West Bengal

Cyclone Titli LIVE: People make their way as Cyclone Titli hits the city, starting with surface wind effect reaching speeds of 126 kmph at Gopalpur, in Ganjam, Odisha. (PTI photo) Cyclone Titli LIVE: People make their way as Cyclone Titli hits the city, starting with surface wind effect reaching speeds of 126 kmph at Gopalpur, in Ganjam, Odisha. (PTI photo)

Cyclone Titli weakened into a deep depression Friday triggering incessant rainfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and raising the death toll to 12—seven in Andhra, four in Odisha and one in West Bengal. The storm is moving towards West Bengal and strong winds are predicted along and off Bengal coast during the next 24 hours.

The depression over Odisha has moved East-Northeastwards in the past six hours and is likely to maintain as a depression for the next 12 hours and weaken thereafter, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have rescued 1,27,262 people and sheltered them in 963 relief camps.

Putting a damper on Durga Puja festivities, the MeT department Friday issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal till Saturday. The incessant rain has affected Bengal’s Jhargam and Paschim Medinipur districts adjoining Odisha.