Cyclone Titli LIVE updates: Death toll rises to 12 in Andhra, Odisha, West Bengal

Saturday, October 13, 2018
Cyclone Titli LIVE Updates: The depression off the coast of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh has moved towards West Bengal, bringing rains to all three states.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 13, 2018 8:37:28 am
Cyclone Titli LIVE: People make their way as Cyclone Titli hits the city, starting with surface wind effect reaching speeds of 126 kmph at Gopalpur, in Ganjam, Odisha. (PTI photo)

Cyclone Titli weakened into a deep depression Friday triggering incessant rainfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and raising the death toll to 12—seven in Andhra, four in Odisha and one in West Bengal. The storm is moving towards West Bengal and strong winds are predicted along and off Bengal coast during the next 24 hours.

The depression over Odisha has moved East-Northeastwards in the past six hours and is likely to maintain as a depression for the next 12 hours and weaken thereafter, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have rescued 1,27,262 people and sheltered them in 963 relief camps.

Putting a damper on Durga Puja festivities, the MeT department Friday issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal till Saturday. The incessant rain has affected Bengal’s Jhargam and Paschim Medinipur districts adjoining Odisha.

Cyclone Titli: Follow LIVE Updates on the passage of the storm in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. Read in Bengali

08:37 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Status in Odisha: Four deaths have been reported so far, three in Ganjam district

Cyclone Titli weakened into a deep depression and entered West Bengal yesterday, triggering incessant rainfall, it claimed four additional lives- three in Odisha and one in Bengal. The NDRF and ODRAF are deployed and so far 1,27,262 people have been rescued and sheltered in 963 relief camps. In Odisha, Ganjam district has been categorised as the worst-affected by the storm claiming three lives in the district.

"Two helicopters requisitioned from the Indian Navy have already reached Gopalpur. Air dropping operation in Ganjam district will start from Saturday morning," said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty, Water Resources Minister Niranjan Pujari and Energy Minister Sushant Singh have been appointed to oversee the rescue, relief and restoration activities in Odisha. 

Around 60 lakh people have been affected in calamity, especially in Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts where a flood situation remained grim as the water levels in major rivers crossed the danger marks.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik instructed collecters of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada district via video conference to raise the intensity of rescue and relief operations.

The low-lying areas n Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and the pilgrim town of Puri remained waterlogged due to continuous rain and the swelling of Mahendratanaya river led to submergence of vast stretches of land in Gajapati district, cutting off road communication between Andhra Pradesh and Paralakhemundi in the district, PTI quoted sources.

08:26 (IST) 13 Oct 2018

Good Morning! Welcome to our Live blog on Cyclone Titli. Follow here for the latest updates.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visits the areas affected by cyclone 'Titli', in Srikakulam on Friday. (PTI photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu paid a visit to areas affected by the cyclone on Friday and immediately ordered a supply of essential commodities to the families. The Andhra Pradesh Emergency Control Room reported Friday that six villages in Andhra Pradesh were the most affected due to heavy rains. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, meanwhile, has constituted a three-member ministerial committee to visit the three worst-affected districts to monitor rescue and relief operation. Of the 22 blocks in Ganjam district, 13 were badly hit due to cyclone and floods.

Fishermen have been advised to keep off the coast as sea conditions have been predicted very rough off and along the coast of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. As many as 16 trains in Odisha were cancelled Friday and 11 were rescheduled.

