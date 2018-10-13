Cyclone Titli LIVE updates: Death toll rises to 12 in Andhra, Odisha, West Bengal

Cyclone Titli weakened into a deep depression Friday triggering incessant rainfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and raising the death toll to 12—seven in Andhra, four in Odisha and one in West Bengal. The storm is moving towards West Bengal and strong winds are predicted along and off Bengal coast during the next 24 hours.
The depression over Odisha has moved East-Northeastwards in the past six hours and is likely to maintain as a depression for the next 12 hours and weaken thereafter, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have rescued 1,27,262 people and sheltered them in 963 relief camps.
Putting a damper on Durga Puja festivities, the MeT department Friday issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal till Saturday. The incessant rain has affected Bengal’s Jhargam and Paschim Medinipur districts adjoining Odisha.
Cyclone Titli weakened into a deep depression and entered West Bengal yesterday, triggering incessant rainfall, it claimed four additional lives- three in Odisha and one in Bengal. The NDRF and ODRAF are deployed and so far 1,27,262 people have been rescued and sheltered in 963 relief camps. In Odisha, Ganjam district has been categorised as the worst-affected by the storm claiming three lives in the district.
"Two helicopters requisitioned from the Indian Navy have already reached Gopalpur. Air dropping operation in Ganjam district will start from Saturday morning," said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty, Water Resources Minister Niranjan Pujari and Energy Minister Sushant Singh have been appointed to oversee the rescue, relief and restoration activities in Odisha.
Around 60 lakh people have been affected in calamity, especially in Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts where a flood situation remained grim as the water levels in major rivers crossed the danger marks.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik instructed collecters of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada district via video conference to raise the intensity of rescue and relief operations.
The low-lying areas n Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and the pilgrim town of Puri remained waterlogged due to continuous rain and the swelling of Mahendratanaya river led to submergence of vast stretches of land in Gajapati district, cutting off road communication between Andhra Pradesh and Paralakhemundi in the district, PTI quoted sources.
