Cyclone Titli leaves a trail of destruction across Odisha, 15 dead

An estimated number of 60 lakh people have been reported to be affected by the calamity in Odisha, especially in Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts where a flood situation remained grim as the water levels in major rivers crossed the danger marks.

The death toll due to the cyclone Titli has climbed to 15 in Odisha, officials said on Saturday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a monetary relief to people affected by the cyclone and the resultant flooding in Ganjam and Gajapati districts and Gunupur sub-division of Rayagada district. He made the announcement after taking an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts earlier Saturday.

“On an average a family of four will be assisted with more than Rs 3,000 as relief,” Patnaik told reporters in Bhubaneswar. He said the relief amount will be provided at the rate of Rs 60 per adult and Rs 45 per child per day for 15 days.

Cyclone Titli, which caused significant damage to agriculture, roads and housing infrastructure in the states of Andra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, has proved to be most disastrous to the farming sector. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, while talking to reporters, said that the cyclone has caused maximum damage to the standing crops. The chief minister assured that electric supply will resume in the affected areas within a span of four to five days. He also stated that safe drinking water will be provided in all block areas within two days and all tube wells will be repaired by Sunday.

A group of people relocate to safer places as Cyclone Titli hits Barua village, in Srikakulam. At least 202 villages in Andhra Pradesh have been affected by the cyclone and rise in water level of major rivers in the state have caused floods in three mandals of Srikakulam, according to a preliminary report issued by state's Disaster Management Authority.

An estimated number of 60 lakh people have been reported to be affected by the calamity in Odisha, especially in Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts where a flood situation remained grim as the water levels in major rivers crossed the danger marks.

Naidu's government has mobilised a special team comprising of 1000 officials carrying out restoration of facilities like power supply, roadways, water supply, sanitation and medicines in cyclone-hit areas.

Seven persons died in Srikakulam and one person died in Vizianagaram district, mainly due to house or tree collapse as the cyclone made landfall. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs for the families of the deceased. Naidu has sought a total of Rs 1,200 crores from the central government, as interim relief for two rehabilitating the victims of the disaster.

“The cyclone has devastated these districts and left huge damage to properties, infrastructure, agriculture and horticulture crops, and houses resulting in distress and misery to the people. The cost of the damaged properties, infrastructure and other related sectors has been tentatively worked out to be around Rs 2,800 crores. The State Government has already started rescue and relief operations on a war footing. In view of the severe damage, I request the Government of India to liberally and expeditiously sanction the relief,’’ Naidu wrote in the letter.

At least 202 villages in Andhra Pradesh have been affected by the cyclone and rise in water level of major rivers in the state have caused floods in three mandals of Srikakulam, according to a preliminary report issued by state’s Disaster Management Authority. The report list out names of deceased and states two missing fishermen. Giving out details of damage to the infrastructure, the report states a total of 8962 houses have been damaged.

Naidu’s government has mobilised a special team comprising of 1000 officials carrying out restoration of facilities like power supply, roadways, water supply, sanitation and medicines in cyclone-hit areas.

