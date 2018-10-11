Cyclone Titli: Cabinet secy chairs NCMC meet

Chief Secretaries and additional Chief Secretaries of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal participated through video conference. (Photo: IANS/File) Chief Secretaries and additional Chief Secretaries of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal participated through video conference. (Photo: IANS/File)

Union Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to take stock of preparatory measures for the impending landfall of the cyclonic storm Titli.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Defence, National Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Response Force, India Meteorological Department and Integrated Defence Staff. Chief Secretaries and additional Chief Secretaries of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal participated through video conference.

The states informed about measures taken for evacuation of people from vulnerable areas, issuing warnings to fishermen not to venture into the sea, stocking up of adequate food, essential items and fuel supplies, and preventive measures such as closure of schools and colleges. District and local officials have been alerted, an MHA statement said.

The statement said NDRF has deployed 14 teams in Odisha, 4 teams in Andhra Pradesh and 3 teams in West Bengal and additional teams have been put on standby in the areas likely to be affected.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App