scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Most read

Cyclone Tauktae: Videos show extent of damage

Many videos shared on social media showed trees being uprooted in many parts of the state after strong winds and rain hit the region.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 18, 2021 12:06:37 pm
Cyclone Tauktae caused damage to city's infrastructure, a huge number of trees were rooted out due to cyclone. People gathered in Veraval, in Una to clear the roads. (Express Photo Nirmal Harindran)

Cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall in Gujarat between Diu and Una around 9 pm on Monday, has crossed Saurashtra and slightly weakened into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, it lies about 230 km south of Ahmedabad and is expected to weaken into a ‘deep depression’ by the end of day. Heavy rains continue to batter the coastal regions of Gujarat. The IMD has also forecast moderate to intense spells of rain in Mumbai city and suburbs over the next few hours.

The cyclonic storm hit Gujarat causing strong winds with speeds up to 133 kmph and waves as high as three metres. It wreaked severe destruction in coastal districts of Gujarat.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Many videos shared on social media showed trees being uprooted in many parts of the state after strong winds and rain hit the region.

The Indian Army tweeted that the road between Somnath and Diu, which was blocked at several places, has been cleared for movement of vehicular traffic.

Earlier on Monday, the extremely severe cyclonic storm inched past Mumbai causing intense rain and gusty winds. At least 14 people died and 18 were injured in Maharashtra.

The Indian Navy has rescued 146 people on board a barge that went adrift in the Arabia Sea near Mumbai hours before a very severe cyclonic storm, officials said.

Gal Constructor, another barge with 137 persons onboard has been adrift off the Colaba Point, eight nautical miles from Mumbai coast, due to engine trouble. The Emergency Towing Vessel ‘Water Lily’ has arrived in its vicinity for rescue operations, but the barge continues to drift because of extreme sea conditions. The ongoing rescue efforts will be augmented by naval aircraft and helicopters, weather permitting on Tuesday and the SAR efforts will continue through the day, the Navy spokesperson said.

High tidal waves were also seen battering the Gateway of India, a video which has been shared widely on Twitter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x