Cyclone Tauktae: Videos show extent of damage

Cyclone Tauktae caused damage to city's infrastructure, a huge number of trees were rooted out due to cyclone. People gathered in Veraval, in Una to clear the roads. (Express Photo Nirmal Harindran)

Cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall in Gujarat between Diu and Una around 9 pm on Monday, has crossed Saurashtra and slightly weakened into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, it lies about 230 km south of Ahmedabad and is expected to weaken into a ‘deep depression’ by the end of day. Heavy rains continue to batter the coastal regions of Gujarat. The IMD has also forecast moderate to intense spells of rain in Mumbai city and suburbs over the next few hours.

Rain and gusty winds seen in Una town of Saurashtra near Diu, at midnight today#CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/0u0mNUYha7 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

The cyclonic storm hit Gujarat causing strong winds with speeds up to 133 kmph and waves as high as three metres. It wreaked severe destruction in coastal districts of Gujarat.

Army personnel last night cleared the road between Gujarat's Somnath district and Diu, which was blocked due to fallen trees; soon after vehicular movement also resumed #CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/9KAbyzBhh9 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

Many videos shared on social media showed trees being uprooted in many parts of the state after strong winds and rain hit the region.

The Indian Army tweeted that the road between Somnath and Diu, which was blocked at several places, has been cleared for movement of vehicular traffic.

Earlier on Monday, the extremely severe cyclonic storm inched past Mumbai causing intense rain and gusty winds. At least 14 people died and 18 were injured in Maharashtra.

The Indian Navy has rescued 146 people on board a barge that went adrift in the Arabia Sea near Mumbai hours before a very severe cyclonic storm, officials said.

Gal Constructor, another barge with 137 persons onboard has been adrift off the Colaba Point, eight nautical miles from Mumbai coast, due to engine trouble. The Emergency Towing Vessel ‘Water Lily’ has arrived in its vicinity for rescue operations, but the barge continues to drift because of extreme sea conditions. The ongoing rescue efforts will be augmented by naval aircraft and helicopters, weather permitting on Tuesday and the SAR efforts will continue through the day, the Navy spokesperson said.

#Watch | High tidal waves are seen in the Arabian sea near Mumbai; visuals from Gateway of India.#CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/ypoO9a3dpn — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

High tidal waves were also seen battering the Gateway of India, a video which has been shared widely on Twitter.

Though the 'eye' of the storm, or the central region of the #CycloneTauktae , is slowly disintegrating, the storm has not significantly weakened yet. As a result, gale winds and heavy rain is forecast all through the day. Here are the latest updates: https://t.co/UWDiT07e9t pic.twitter.com/JvmfzjW5Me — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) May 18, 2021