Cyclone Tauktae: states on guard

Torrential rains, fierce winds and high tidal waves wreaked havoc and claimed two lives in Kerala, as it lashed the state since Friday night, forcing the government to shift hundreds of families to relief camps, PTI reported Saturday quoting sources.

Almost the entire state saw widespread uprooting of trees, waterlogging and disruption of power supply since Friday night. The Central Water Commission issued flood warning to the state. As IMD sounded ‘red alert’, indicating possibility of extremely heavy rainfall above 204 mm in 24 hours, in nine districts, the entire state was put on high vigil.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the impact of cyclone Tauktae was expected to last the next 24 hours in the state.

Gujarat

Twenty-four teams of the National Disaster Response Force on Saturday arrived in Gujarat, which is expected to be impacted by cyclone Tauktae.

“A control room has started functioning. Sistrict collectors of coastal districts in Saurashtra and South Gujarat have been asked to take precautionary measures. The NDRF teams have also arrived. We will deploy them soon,” Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said during his visit to Banaskantha in the morning.

Maharashtra

In Mumbai, the BMC took several precautionary measures in view of IMD’s warning that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city on Sunday. These included shifting 580 patients from its jumbo Covid-19 facilities to contemplating a possible shut down of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link,

Mumbai Police is exploring the option of shutting down Bandra-Worli Sea Link, as heavy rains and strong winds are expected to lash the city on Sunday and Monday. Suburban rail services will run on Sunday and Monday, officials said.