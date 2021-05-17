Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall in Saurashtra, process to go on for four hours

A member of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) uses a megaphone to appeal to fishermen to stay away from the shore ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in Gujarat. (Photo: Reuters)

The Extremely Severe Cyclone Tauktae made landfall a little after 8pm on Monday. The outermost wall of the cyclone was passing over Saurashtra.

The process will continue for the next four hours, officials of India Meteorological Department said. The maximum wind speed is likely to be between 155 and 165 km/hr gusting to 175 km/hr as it crosses between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district.

Diu has reported a wind speed of 92km / hr.

Landfall of a cyclone happens when the outermost wall of the cyclone begins to move onto land. This process can take several hours to complete, depending on the size of the storm and the speed at which it advances once it hits land.

Since landfall is associated with gale winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall, the maximum damage over a location occurs during these hours. The most crucial time of the landfall is when the eye of the cyclone, which is the central most part of the storm, crosses over the land.