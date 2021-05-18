Cyclone Tauktae weakens to ‘Very Severe’ storm; heavy rain to continue in Maharashtra, Gujarat

The Extremely Severe Cyclone Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast last evening, has weakened into a ‘Very Severe’ category even as it rages through southern Gujarat on Tuesday morning.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that despite completing over 12 hours since the storm hit land, it continues to maintain a wind speed of 110-120km/hr gusting to 130 km /hr.

A member of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) uses a megaphone to appeal to fishermen to stay away from the shore ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17, 2021. (PTI Photo) A member of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) uses a megaphone to appeal to fishermen to stay away from the shore ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Though the ‘eye’ of the storm, or the central region of the cyclone, is slowly disintegrating, the storm has not significantly weakened yet. As a result, gale winds and heavy rain is forecast all through the day on Tuesday over Amreli, Anand, south Ahmedabad, Gir Somnath, Junagarh districts of Gujarat, and adjoining north Maharashtra.

“The system is expected to weaken into the ‘Cyclonic Storm’ by afternoon hours of Tuesday and further weaken into a depression by the end of the day,” said a senior Met official.

Strong sea waves near the Gateway of India as cyclone Tauktae approaches the coast of Mumbai, May 17, 2021. (PTI) Strong sea waves near the Gateway of India as cyclone Tauktae approaches the coast of Mumbai, May 17, 2021. (PTI)

Some heavy showers were reported during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday post the cyclone’s landfall, Amerli — 116mm, Surat — 85mm, and Bhavnagar — 60mm (between 8.30 pm of Monday and 7.30 am on Tuesday)