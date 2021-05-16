Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: ‘Tauktae’ now a severe cyclonic storm; NDRF earmarks 100 teams for relief

There will be strong winds and heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 17 over north Konkan, including Mumbai, the IMD said. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a “very severe cyclonic storm” over the East-central Arabian Sea and is very likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. The cyclone will pass pass through the Union Territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and reach the Gujarat coast by the morning of May 18.

Under its influence extreme heavy rainfall is being experienced in Kerala, Karnataka, Goa as well as parts of Maharashtra. These states are on a high vigil with transport services suspended and emergency and relief teams on the lookout for possible after-effects.

In Kerala, two people have died after torrential rains and high tidal waves wreaked havoc. Widespread uprooting of trees, waterlogging, disruption of power has been a state-wide phenomenon since Friday night. The situation has forced the state government to shift hundreds of families to relief camps despite the risks associated with the ongoing pandemic.

In terms of preparedness, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has increased the number of teams from 53 to 100. These teams are mobilised for Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra. Out of these, 48 are being pre-deployed while 20 are being kept on standby. An additional 32 teams are being kept as backup.

The Indian Air Force has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters on standby. It has also announced to focus on Covid relief operations in the affected coastal areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation yesterday and asked concerning authorities to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated.