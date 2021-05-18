scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: Storm weakens after making landfall in Gujarat

Cyclone Tauktae, Weather forecast Today Live News Updates: Over two lakh people were relocated in Gujarat on Monday. No casualties have been reported in the state so far.

By: Express Web Desk | Ahmedabad, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: May 18, 2021 10:01:16 am
People move a fishing boat to a safer place along the shore ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in Gujarat. (Reuters)

Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: Extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae weakened to a ‘very severe’ cyclone on Tuesday, a day after making landfall in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the storm was moving at 11 kmph and lay over Saurashtra in Gujarat at 5.30 am, about 95 km north-northeast of Diu and10 km south of Amreli.

The weather department said Cyclone Tauktae was likely to move north-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ by 11 am. The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan and parts of Rajasthan today.

“The system is expected to weaken into the ‘Cyclonic Storm’ by afternoon hours of Tuesday and further weaken into a depression by the end of the day,” a senior Met official told The Indian Express. The storm usually weakens rapidly after landfall as the ocean heat and moisture that fuels it are no longer available.

Over two lakh people were relocated in Gujarat on Monday. No casualties have been reported in the state so far.

Meanwhile, the cyclone also wreaked havoc in the western states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa. At least 12 people were killed in Maharashtra, while eight died in Karnataka. Three sailors remain missing after two boats sank in the Arabian Sea.

Live Blog

Cycline Tauktae Live Updates: Storm weakens into a "very severe cyclonic storm"; over 2 lakh relocated in Gujarat; 12 dead in Maharashtra, 8 in Karnataka. Follow this space for latest updates.

10:01 (IST)18 May 2021
Navy ships rescue 146 from barge in Arabian sea, search operations underway

The Search and Rescue operations by the Indian Navy continued throughout the night and a total of 146 persons from Barge P305 have been rescued till 6 am Tuesday -111 by INS Kochi and INS Kolkata, 17 by Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) Greatship Ahilya and 18 by OSV Ocean Energy whilst operating in extremely challenging sea conditions. 

These ongoing rescue efforts have been augmented today morning by an Indian Naval P8I surveillance aircraft. Helicopters of Indian Navy will also be deployed for SAR based on weather conditions. The SAR efforts will continue through the day with more naval assets ready to augment the ongoing SAR.

A barge went adrift in the Arabia Sea near Mumbai hours before Cyclone Tauktae made landfall on the Gujarat coast on Monday.

09:46 (IST)18 May 2021
Cyclone Tauktae to weaken into a 'depression' by tonight

A day after making landfall in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, the storm is xpected to weaken into the ‘Cyclonic Storm’ by afternoon hours of Tuesday and further weaken into a depression by the end of the day,” a senior Met official told The Indian Express. In an early morning tweet on Tuesday, IMD said that the system continues to show a weakening trend as its eye is disorganising and its wall cloud is weakening.

09:42 (IST)18 May 2021
Tauktae weakens into "severe cyclonic storm" after making landfall on Guj coast

The landfall process of the eye of extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the storm was moving at 11 kmph and lay over Saurashtra in Gujarat at 5.30 am, about 95 km north-northeast of Diu and10 km south of Amreli.

Cyclone Tauktae batters Mumbai, airport closed temporarily

The cyclonic storm Tauktae formed over the Arabian Sea, which intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm by Monday morning, caused gusty winds and heavy rains in Mumbai. The wind speed of 114 kmph was recorded around 2 pm at the weather station based at Afghan Church in south Mumbai’s Colaba area, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

Several incidents of uprooted trees and collapsed buildings were reported from the city. Two barges with 410 persons onboard went adrift off the Mumbai coast. The Indian Navy Search and Rescue team – INS Kolkata – has sailed out for assistance.

Explained: In Cyclone Tauktae, a continuing new trend from the Arabian Sea

Tauktae is the fourth cyclone in consecutive years to have developed in the Arabian Sea, that too in the pre-monsoon period (April to June). All these cyclones since 2018 have been categorised either ‘Severe Cyclone’ or above. Once Tauktae makes its landfall, three of these will have hit either the Gujarat or Maharashtra coast. After Cyclone Mekanu in 2018, which struck Oman, Cyclone Vayu in 2019 struck Gujarat, followed by Cyclone Nisarga in 2020 that struck Maharashtra.

Tauktae has been intensifying very rapidly. From a depression formed in the southeast Arabian Sea on May 14 morning, it strengthened into a VSCS by the early hours of May 16. Compared to Tauktae’s 2 days, Cyclone Vayu had taken 36 hours to become a VSCS, while Cyclone Mekanu (4 days) and Cyclone Nisarga (5 days) had developed slower.

Also, the first cyclones to form in 2020 and 2021 were in the Arabian Sea during the pre-monsoon period, both in the VSCS category.

