Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: Storm weakens after making landfall in Gujarat

People move a fishing boat to a safer place along the shore ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in Gujarat. (Reuters)

Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: Extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae weakened to a ‘very severe’ cyclone on Tuesday, a day after making landfall in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the storm was moving at 11 kmph and lay over Saurashtra in Gujarat at 5.30 am, about 95 km north-northeast of Diu and10 km south of Amreli.

The weather department said Cyclone Tauktae was likely to move north-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ by 11 am. The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan and parts of Rajasthan today.

“The system is expected to weaken into the ‘Cyclonic Storm’ by afternoon hours of Tuesday and further weaken into a depression by the end of the day,” a senior Met official told The Indian Express. The storm usually weakens rapidly after landfall as the ocean heat and moisture that fuels it are no longer available.

Over two lakh people were relocated in Gujarat on Monday. No casualties have been reported in the state so far.

Meanwhile, the cyclone also wreaked havoc in the western states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa. At least 12 people were killed in Maharashtra, while eight died in Karnataka. Three sailors remain missing after two boats sank in the Arabian Sea.