Cyclone Tauktae fallout: Himachal in for rough weather spell till Friday

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of adverse weather in Himachal Pradesh from Tuesday to Friday, when heavy rains, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely to hit the state during this period.

Though brought about by a western disturbance, the predicted wet weather spell in the hill state is a fallout of Cyclone Tauktae, an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ which has hit the west coast of India, revealed Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh.

According to the IMD’s weather forecast, parts of the middle hills, low hills and plain areas may experience adverse weather till at least Friday.

The high hills are likely to witness extreme weather only on Wednesday and Thursday, while rain/snow may continue to occur there afterwards. Except Sunday, intermittent rains have been occurring in Himachal since May 1 due to the effect of western disturbances (WDs). Rains due to the unusually strong WDs this summer have kept temperatures cooler than usual in the state.

Even on Sunday, when there was no rain, the day temperatures recorded at Dharamshala, Keylong, Chamba and Dalhousie were five degrees below normal, IMD officials said.