Cyclone Sitrang to form over central Bay of Bengal today evening

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Sunday that Cyclone Sitrang will develop over the east-central Bay of Bengal around the late evening hours. It will be the first October cyclone to develop in the Bay of Bengal after Cyclone Titli in 2018, and is expected to make landfall near Bangladesh’s Barisal on Tuesday morning.

On Sunday morning, the prevailing depression strengthened into a deep depression (wind speed 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph). The system was located about 640 km northwest of Port Blair, 670 km south of West Bengal’s Sagar Island and 820 km south-southwest of Barisal in Bangladesh.

“The deep depression is likely to move northwestwards during the next 12 hours and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it will move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around early morning of October 25,” stated the IMD’s storm-related bulletin, based on the observations at 8.30 am.

The coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal will experience squally wind conditions and heavy rainfall mainly on Monday and Tuesday.