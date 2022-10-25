scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Live now

Cyclone Sitrang Live Updates: 5 dead as storm hits Bangladesh; weather likely to improve in South Bengal

Cyclone Sitrang Live Updates: The storm crossed the Bangladesh coast near Barisal between 9.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Monday, causing moderate to heavy rain and squally weather in parts of West Bengal.

By: Express Web Desk
Kolkata | Updated: October 25, 2022 9:05:30 am
People wade through a flooded street amid continuous rain before the Cyclone Sitrang hits the country in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 24, 2022. (Reuters)

Cyclone Sitrang Live Updates: At least five people were killed in Bangladesh as Cyclone Sitrang slammed into densely-populated, low-lying areas of the nation Monday night, news agency AFP reported. Deaths were reported in the districts of Barguna, Narail, Sirajganj and the island district of Bhol. Meanwhile, officials said the death toll might go up as more casualties are being reported from other districts.

The India Meteorological Department, meanwhile, warned of squally winds with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along and off the coast of West Bengal on Tuesday morning, which will decrease gradually to 30 to 40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph by forenoon. The IMD said the weather in south Bengal districts is likely to improve from forenoon on Tuesday.

The cyclone, which crossed the Bangladesh coast near Barisal between 9.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Monday, caused moderate to heavy rain and squally weather in West Bengal’s coastal districts of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore, dampening festive spirits on Diwali and Kali Puja.

Live Blog

Cyclone Sitrang Live Updates: Storm makes landfall in Bangladesh; weather in south West Bengal likely to improve today. Follow latest news and updates below

08:51 (IST)25 Oct 2022
Cyclone Sitrang weakens into depression, says IMD

Cyclone Sitrang that crossed Bangladesh on Monday has weekened into a depression and lay centred over northeast Bangladesh about 90 km north-northeast of Agartala and 100 km south-southwest of Shillong, the India Meteorological Department informed. 

How are tropical cyclones named?

Cyclones that form in every ocean basin across the world are named by the regional specialised meteorological centres (RSMCs) and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs). There are six RSMCs in the world, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and five TCWCs.

As an RSMC, the IMD names the cyclones developing over the north Indian Ocean, including the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, after following a standard procedure. The IMD is also mandated to issue advisories to 12 other countries in the region on the development of cyclones and storms. Here are the names of cyclones, past and future

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 25-10-2022 at 07:37:11 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments