Cyclone Sitrang Live Updates: 5 dead as storm hits Bangladesh; weather likely to improve in South Bengal

Cyclone Sitrang Live Updates: At least five people were killed in Bangladesh as Cyclone Sitrang slammed into densely-populated, low-lying areas of the nation Monday night, news agency AFP reported. Deaths were reported in the districts of Barguna, Narail, Sirajganj and the island district of Bhol. Meanwhile, officials said the death toll might go up as more casualties are being reported from other districts.

The India Meteorological Department, meanwhile, warned of squally winds with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along and off the coast of West Bengal on Tuesday morning, which will decrease gradually to 30 to 40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph by forenoon. The IMD said the weather in south Bengal districts is likely to improve from forenoon on Tuesday.

The cyclone, which crossed the Bangladesh coast near Barisal between 9.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Monday, caused moderate to heavy rain and squally weather in West Bengal’s coastal districts of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore, dampening festive spirits on Diwali and Kali Puja.