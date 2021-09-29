Cyclone Shaheen to emerge off Gujarat coast by Friday morning, headed to Pakistan

In less than a week, another cyclone is brewing but it may not directly affect India’s coast.

The new cyclone is most likely to develop in the North Arabian Sea by Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. This will be the second cyclone after Tauktae to develop in the basin of the Arabian Sea this year.

The brewing cyclone will develop from the intensification of remnants of Cyclone Gulab, which had formed in the Bay of Bengal, crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on September 26. Later, its remnants moved across Telangana, Maharashtra and now lay over Gujarat.

According to IMD, Gulab’s trail lay as a well-marked low pressure over south Gujarat as on Wednesday morning.

“By Thursday morning, the system will intensify into a depression and continue moving west-northwestward direction. By Friday morning, the depression will further intensify into a cyclonic storm and emerge in the north Arabian Sea,” the IMD stated in its bulletin issued on Thursday afternoon. The storm will then be identified as Cyclonee Shaheed, a name proposed by Qatar.

North Konkan, Gujarat, Kutch and Saurashtra remain on ‘red’ alert till Thursday. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the 24-hours rainfall recorded at some places in Gujarat were Umerpada (Surat) – 218mm, Valsad – 160mm, Dholera (Ahmedabad) – 152mm, Vadodara – 102mm, Surat city – 101mm, Bhavnagar – 77mm, Vapi (Valsad) – 67mm and Rajkot – 54mm.

As this cyclone is expected to move away from India’s west coast and headed towards Pakistan – Makran coasts, there is no direct threat to India. However, the fishermen from India and neighbouring Indian Ocean countries have been warned from venturing into the sea till October 2. Those already at sea have been advised to move to safer areas.

The sea conditions along Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts shall remain very rough and the wind speed ranging between 45 – 55 kms/ hr gusting to 65 kms/ hr is forecast along these coasts during the next three days.