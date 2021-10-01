Cyclone Shaheen Live Updates: Another cyclone to form in next 24 hours, may not hit Indian coast

The satellite image showing remnants of Cyclone Gulab, now prevailing as a well-marked low pressure, located over south Gujarat. It is set to intensify to form Cyclone Shaheen by Friday.

Cyclone Shaheen Live Updates: A storm is brewing in the North Arabian sea, which once formed, will be identified as Cyclone Shaheen, a name proposed by Qatar. The cyclone, which comes just a week after Cyclone Gulab made landfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, may not hit the Indian coast.

The weather system is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 12 hours and further into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Thereafter, it will continue to move west-north westwards towards Pakistan, away from the Indian coast. Due to this position, the cyclone may not be a direct threat to India.

However, fishermen from India and neighbouring Indian Ocean countries have been warned not to venture into the sea till October 2. Those already at sea have been advised to move to safer areas.

Under its influence, heavy falls are predicted in Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim till October 3. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over the south peninsular from October 1, with heavy showers predicted in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka till October 4.

If it forms, Cyclone Shaheen will be the second, after Tauktae, to develop in the basin of the Arabian Sea this year. It originated from the intensification of remnants of Cyclone Gulab, that had formed in Bay of Bengal.