Friday, October 01, 2021
Cyclone Shaheen Live Updates: Another cyclone to form in next 24 hours, may not hit Indian coast

Cyclone Shaheen Live Updates: This will be the second cyclone after Tauktae to develop in the basin of the Arabian Sea this year. Its brewing originated from the intensification of remnants of Cyclone Gulab that had formed in Bay of Bengal.

By: Express Web Desk | Ahmadabad, New Delhi |
October 1, 2021 9:34:06 am
The satellite image showing remnants of Cyclone Gulab, now prevailing as a well-marked low pressure, located over south Gujarat. It is set to intensify to form Cyclone Shaheen by Friday.

Cyclone Shaheen Live Updates: A storm is brewing in the North Arabian sea, which once formed, will be identified as Cyclone Shaheen, a name proposed by Qatar. The cyclone, which comes just a week after Cyclone Gulab made landfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, may not hit the Indian coast.

The weather system is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 12 hours and further into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Thereafter, it will continue to move west-north westwards towards Pakistan, away from the Indian coast. Due to this position, the cyclone may not be a direct threat to India.

However, fishermen from India and neighbouring Indian Ocean countries have been warned not to venture into the sea till October 2. Those already at sea have been advised to move to safer areas.

Under its influence, heavy falls are predicted in Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim till October 3. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over the south peninsular from October 1, with heavy showers predicted in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka till October 4.

If it forms, Cyclone Shaheen will be the second, after Tauktae, to develop in the basin of the Arabian Sea this year. It originated from the intensification of remnants of Cyclone Gulab, that had formed in Bay of Bengal.

Live Blog

Cyclone Shaheen to form in next 24 hours; likely to head towards Pakistan; not direct threat to India. Follow this space for latest updates.

NDRF personnel while preparing for Cyclone Gulab at Ganjam in Odisha. (Photo: AP)

Why Cyclone Gulab could give rise to another cyclone

Cyclone Tauktae has affected more than half of India and badly hit all states on India’s west coast. Starting off from Lakshadweep, the remnants caused rainfall up to Delhi, Bihar and Nepal on Thursday, and its clouds have even advanced into China.

Formed in the Arabian Sea, Cyclone Tauktae has killed 104 people so far, which is more than the toll from any single cyclone from the Arabian Sea over the last one decade.

Gujarat’s most severe

Tauktae was only the second ‘Extremely Severe Cyclone’ category storm to hit Gujarat in 23 years. Cyclone Tauktae made its landfall east of Diu on May 17 with wind speed ranging between 160–170 km/hr gusting to 185 km/hr. The last cyclone of equal intensity to hit Gujarat was Cyclone Kandla (wind speed 160 to 170 km/hr) that crossed near Porbandar in 1998. The following year, a ‘Very Severe Cyclone’ formed in the Arabian Sea in May, but it hit the Sindh region of Pakistan.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
