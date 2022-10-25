scorecardresearch
Cyclone Sitrang remnant heads to northeast India, rainfall and windy conditions till Tuesday evening, says IMD

Cyclone Sitrang: Depression to move over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura

People wade through a flooded street amid continuous rain before the Cyclone Sitrang hits the country in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 24, 2022. (Reuters)

The remnants of cyclone Sitrang, which made a landfall over Bangladesh late last night, will cause widespread moderate to heavy rainfall over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura on Tuesday.

Soon after crossing between Tinkona and Sanwdip along southern Bangladesh, Sitrang weakened into a deep depression. By 5.30 am Tuesday, it further weakened into a depression. The system continues to move east-northeast wards and will now lay over the northeastern regions of India on Tuesday.

“The system was located 150kms northeast of Bangladesh capital Dhaka, 90kms north-northeast of Agartala, Tripura and 100kms south-southwest of Shillong, Meghalaya. It will continue to move east-northeast wards and weaken into a well marked low pressure system during the next six hours,” the IMD’s 8.30am cyclone bulletin issued on Tuesday, stated.

Wind speeds ranging between 40 – 50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr will be experienced along south Assam, Meghalaya, Mizorama nd Tripura till Tuesday evening, the IMD officials said.

After the system’s dissipation, there is no significant weather warning and clear sky conditions will return over most parts of east and northeast India from Wednesday.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 09:54:24 am
Indices little changed; weaker Asia, Fed outlook weigh

