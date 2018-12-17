Cyclone Phethai LIVE UPDATES: Storm likely to weaken into a depression today evening, suggests IMD report

Cyclone Phethai LIVE Updates: Coastal areas in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are on high alert as the cyclonic storm made landfall in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh Monday afternoon. Dubbed as Phethai, the Real-Time Governance Centre at the state Secretariat in Andhra announced that ‘Phethai’ weakened into a cyclone as it made landfall near Katrenikona with a wind speed of 80 kmph. The state Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu tweeted about beefing up rescue operations across various parts of the state and has also taken up responsibility in case it turns into a disaster situation.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on high alert along with the Coast Guard. Sixteen teams of Andhra Pradesh Disaster Response and Fire Services are on standby at Rajamahendravaram, while another nine (of five members each) have been positioned in West Godavari district for road clearance, news agency PTI reported.