Cyclone Phethai LIVE UPDATES: Storm likely to weaken into a depression today evening, suggests IMD reporthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/cyclone-phethai-live-updates-meteorological-department-weather-andhra-pradesh-tamil-nadu-5495722/
Cyclone Phethai LIVE UPDATES: Storm likely to weaken into a depression today evening, suggests IMD report
Cyclone Phethai LIVE UPDATES: The IMD has called for a total suspension of fishing operations along and off Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday, advising fisherman to not venture into deep sea along and off Andra, north Tamilnadu and Puducherry coasts till 17th December.
Cyclone Phethai LIVE Updates: Coastal areas in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are on high alert as the cyclonic storm made landfall in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh Monday afternoon. Dubbed as Phethai, the Real-Time Governance Centre at the state Secretariat in Andhra announced that ‘Phethai’ weakened into a cyclone as it made landfall near Katrenikona with a wind speed of 80 kmph. The state Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu tweeted about beefing up rescue operations across various parts of the state and has also taken up responsibility in case it turns into a disaster situation.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on high alert along with the Coast Guard. Sixteen teams of Andhra Pradesh Disaster Response and Fire Services are on standby at Rajamahendravaram, while another nine (of five members each) have been positioned in West Godavari district for road clearance, news agency PTI reported.
Live Blog
Cyclone Phethai makes landfall in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains in various areas. Follow LIVE UPDATES Here. Read in TAMIL
Damage numbers in estimates as highest rainfall was recorded in Tallarevu
#PethaiCyclone: In the meeting, officials said crops in 14000 hectares damaged & 300 sheep died. Highest rainfall of 160 mm was recorded in Tallarevu. 379 electrical poles were damaged & 146 were restored so far. 26000 metric tonnes of agricultural production was damaged. https://t.co/VM8wlmkff1
Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting on the cyclone today to gauge damage in the state
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting on #PethaiCyclone at Real Time Governance centre at Secretariat today. He said officials should be able to gauge the probable damage basing on wind velocity in advance to take up relief measures immediately.(File pic) pic.twitter.com/vwUsXbg4dQ
As cyclones and storms make lives difficult for fishermen, TN govt provides an alternative for relief
Meanwhile, in the wake of cyclones and storms, Tamil Nadu government today provided eighty fishing boat groups with 200 ISRO developed satellite-enabled communication devices that will provide them real-time alerts on cyclone and weather updates. Chief Minister K Palaniswami distributed the gadgets to seven fishermen from Chennai, Nagapattinam and Kanyakumari engaged in deep sea fishing, marking the rollout of the devices, at the Secretariat here. Touted as the Indian version of the American GPS (Global Positioning System), the NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) enabled communication devices provides fishermen with real-time updates. (PTI)
Train and flight services to and from Visakhapatnam was severely hit due to the cyclone's landfall
The South Central Railway cancelled and rescheduled several trains, while air traffic to and from the port city of Visakhapatnam was hit by turbulent weather conditions. Over 20 express and passenger trains were cancelled, South Central Railway's chief public relations officer M Uma Shankar Kumar said. An Indigo flight from Bengaluru that was to land in Visakhapatnam on Monday morning was diverted to Hyderabad. An Indian Airlines flight on way to Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad was sent back, while an Indigo flight from New Delhi was diverted to Telangana capital, according to Vishakhapatnam airport director. A Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Spicejet flight was cancelled while several others of different airliners were
rescheduled. (PTI)
AP Deputy CM (Home) is camping at an affected village to oversee relief operations
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa is camping at Bhairavapalem village in East Godavari district to oversee relief and rescue operations. Chief Executive Officer of the RTGS Babu Ahamed said precautionary steps taken by the authorities had minimised damage to life and property. He said trees were uprooted in some 20 places and rescue teams had cleared the debris in 15. Spare electric poles were kept ready, he said. (PTI)
Cyclone Phethai claims Vijaywada man's life, forces evacuation of 20,000 people sheltered in relief camps
Cyclone Phethai barrelled through coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday, triggering heavy rains, uprooting trees and electric poles, and claiming one
life, officials said. Train and air services were also disrupted because of the cyclone. East Godavari district bore the brunt of the storm as it made landfall near Katrenikona in the afternoon, forcing evacuation of 20,000 people, who have been sheltered in relief camps. A man named R Durga Rao aged 28 was killed when loosened soil hurtled down a hillock following heavy rains in Vijayawada city, according to sources in the state's Disaster Management Authority. (PTI)
PR&RD clears up roads, clogged drains as cyclone weakens in Andhra
Disaster teams clear drains and roads in various villages of Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) teams along the disaster teams clearing drains, roads and sideways in the villages affected by #CyclonePhethai. (Pictures courtesy- PR&RD Minister Nara Lokesh) pic.twitter.com/4ULTYLfoye
Cyclone Phethai is likely to weaken along the Andhra coast today evening
Cyclone Phethai has further moved northwards and is expected to to weaken across the Andhra coast today late evening.
B29: #CyclonePhethai moved Northwards with the speed of 17 kmph is about 25km South of Yanam & 40km south of #Kakinada. It is likely to weaken further across AP coast to Tuni during late evening of 17th Dec'18 as a deep depression with the speed of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75kmph . pic.twitter.com/OB56d8ME1H
Phethai storm crosses the coast between Yanam and Kakinada; CM beefs up rescue ops
The Phethai storm is crossing the coast between Andhra town Yanam and Kakinada, as authorities are alert and concerned about the safety of people to ensure no loss of life, tweeted the official account of the East Godavari district which is handled by the government of Andhra Pradesh. State CM Naidu tweeted that he has been instructed to beef up the rescue operations in areas where the storm surges as he takes up the responsibility in case of a disaster situation.
రాజస్థాన్ పర్యటనలోనే.. పెథాయ్ ప్రభావం, సహాయ చర్యలపై టెలీకాన్ఫరెన్స్ నిర్వహించాను. తుపాను తీవ్రత అధికంగా ఉన్న ప్రాంతాల్లో సహాయ చర్యల్లో వేగం పెంచాలని ఆదేశించాను. ఎలాంటి విపత్కర పరిస్థితి అయినా ప్రజలకు అండగా నిలబడే బాధ్యత ప్రభుత్వానిదే అని స్పష్టం చేస్తున్నాను.#CyclonePhethai
Andhra CM tweets a video of state RTEGS explaining the Cyclone Phethai's effect
The RTEGS in Andhra Pradesh estimated that heavy rains in the 22 zones would be huge in the backdrop of crossing the Pethai coast. Accordingly Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu ordered the collectors of the respective districts to move people to safer areas.
Cyclone Phethai moved northwards from Bay of Bengal
The cyclone storm moved northwards from the Bay of Bengal and is soon to form into a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-90 kmph, furthering more.
The Cyclonic Storm ‘#Phethai ’ over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved further northwards with a speed of 19 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of 17th December 2018 over west-central Bay of Bengal near latitude 16.2°N and longitude 82.2°E;
Mild to heavy rainfall may hit neighbouring states of Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal as well as the Gangetic plain. A wind warning has been issued along Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Odisha coasts. As sea conditions are likely to be rough, and a storm surge to the height of about 0.5 m to 1.0 m is expected to hit areas in Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. Fishing activities along the coast in these places have been suspended.
Strong winds hit Visakhapatnam
Trees were uprooted in Visakhapatnam district's Narsipatnam after strong winds and rainfall hit the region.
Andhra Pradesh: Trees were uprooted in Visakhapatnam district's Narsipatnam after strong winds and rainfall hit the region. Roads are being cleared by the local administration. #CyclonePhethaipic.twitter.com/PRssp7R1Rr
Navy to deploy aircraft and choppers for aerial survey
Post-landfall, Naval helicopters & aircraft will be flown to undertake an aerial survey for relief & rescue operations, says CG Raju, PRO Eastern Naval Command
Schools, colleges announce one day holiday in Andhra Pradesh
Air traffic to the port city of Visakhapatnam has been hampered due to turbulent weather conditions, following which some flights were diverted to Hyderabad. A holiday has been declared for educational institutions in the coastal districts of the state as a precautionary measure. (PTI)
One dead due to landslides in Vijaywada
One person was killed in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Vijayawada city but no other casualties have been reported from elsewhere so far, according to sources in the State Disaster Management Authority. (PTI)
Cyclone Phethai makes landfall
Cyclone 'Phethai' makes landfall in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh bringing moderate to heavy rains even as normal life remained hit in the coastal districts of the state.
Video | NDMA on ensuring safety during Cyclone
NDMA in a short video advisory informs people about how to ensure safety ahead of Cyclones. Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to face Cyclone Phethai.
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh: We are bracing up to face Cyclone Phethai. Response teams and officials numbering more than 10,000 are stationed as part of disaster preparedness. Hoping that the loss of life and property will be minimal. (ANI)
In Pic | Satellite image of vortex of Cyclone Phethai
The Indian Metereological Department released the satellite imagery of the vortex of Cyclone Phethai. The cyclone headed towards Andhra is of the severe category, however, is likely to lose intensity upon landfall.
Odisha govt advises fisherman to stay away from sea
The Odisha government has already asked district collectors to take steps to protect paddy from the unseasonal rain. Fishermen were advised not to venture into deep sea areas of west-central and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal till Monday.
Heavy rains in Gangetic West Bengal till Tuesday predicted
The system is likely to cause widespread rain in all districts of Gangetic West Bengal, with heavy rain in one or two places till Tuesday morning, the Met department said.
Bay of Bengal to witness heavy rains during the day
In West Bengal, heavy rain is likely to occur over one or two places in Howrah, East and West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Jhargram and Hooghly district on Monday. Strong wind, with speeds reaching 30 to 40 km per hour is likely to blow over northwest Bay of Bengal, the Met said in its forecast. (PTI)
Odisha experiencing heavy rainfall due to Phethai
Four districts in South Odisha have been experiencing rain since Sunday evening due to the cyclone, while Gangetic West Bengal is likely to experience heavy rain till Tuesday morning, the meteorological (Met) department said. South Odisha districts such as Koraput, Malkangiri, Raigada and Gajapati have been experiencing rainfall along with strong surface wind since Sunday evening, the officials said. (PTI)
IMD warns of rough seas as Phethai set to make landfall
The sea condition is very high to high over westcentral Bay of Bengal around system centre. The sea condition is very likely to be high over the west-central Bay of Bengal and along & off central Andhra Pradesh coast and Yanam district of Puducherry during next 12 hours. It will be very rough along and off remaining parts of Andhra Pradesh coast and rough to very rough along and off north Tamilnadu and Puducherry coasts during the same period.
We are fully equipped and prepared: CM
We are fully equipped with the RTEs assessing the impact of the Pethai effect. We are directly reviewing the situation for every hour to keep the 48 hours up to date. Let's face this problem that comes to the state, CM Chandrababu Naidu tweeted.
పెథాయ్ ప్రభావం తీవ్రంగా ఉండనుందన్న ఆర్టీజీఎస్ అంచనాలతో అధికార యంత్రాంగాన్ని పూర్తిస్థాయిలో సన్నద్ధం చేస్తున్నాం. రానున్న 48 గంటలు అప్రమత్తంగా ఉండేలా ప్రతి గంటకు పరిస్థితిని నేరుగా సమీక్షిస్తున్నాం. రాష్ట్రానికి వచ్చిన ఈ సమస్యను అందరం కలిసి ఎదుర్కొందాం.#CyclonePhethai
The cyclone will make landfall between 14.30 to 17.30 hours at Kakinada. The area has been preparing to face the crisis and NDRF has been deployed in the coastal regions.
In Pic | Cyclone Phethai headed towards Andhra Pradesh coast
Satellite image of the Cyclone ravaging towards the south-eastern part of India.
IndiGo issues travel advisory
IndiGo has issue travel advisory for passengers tflying to Tami Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to strong winds at Visakhapatnam airport, flight departures and arrivals are affected. You may also write to us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us at https://t.co/MLOVgXpFO0 for any assistance. 1/2
Andhra Government urges to store food for emergency
Gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph prevails
The cyclonic storm is aided by wind speed of up to 100 kmph which s predicted to go up by 110 kmphn in the following hours.
Heavy to very heavy rainfalls expected over coastal Andhra
Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh & extremely heavy falls at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh (East & West Godavari, Vishakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Vizianagaram & Srikakulam Districts) and Yanam district of Puducherry.
The Cyclonic storm 'Phethai' over southwest & adjoining westcentral moved further north-northwestwards and lay centered on Saturday afternoon over southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal.
It lay about about 560 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 300 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 380 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 410 km south-southeast Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh).
Heavy to very heavy showers likely at a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 16 and 17. "Extremely heavy falls at isolated places is also likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on 17 December," it said.
"Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph prevails over southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to become gale wind speed reaching 80-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph over westcentral Bay of Bengal on 16 th December evening," the bulleting stated further.
The sea would be rough to very rough in south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu from Saturday till December 17, it said, adding that fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal.
Damage numbers in estimates as highest rainfall was recorded in Tallarevu
Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting on the cyclone today to gauge damage in the state
As cyclones and storms make lives difficult for fishermen, TN govt provides an alternative for relief
Meanwhile, in the wake of cyclones and storms, Tamil Nadu government today provided eighty fishing boat groups with 200 ISRO developed satellite-enabled communication devices that will provide them real-time alerts on cyclone and weather updates. Chief Minister K Palaniswami distributed the gadgets to seven fishermen from Chennai, Nagapattinam and Kanyakumari engaged in deep sea fishing, marking the rollout of the devices, at the Secretariat here. Touted as the Indian version of the American GPS (Global Positioning System), the NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) enabled communication devices provides fishermen with real-time updates. (PTI)
NDMA issues Do's and Don'ts for the cyclone
Resettlement of those in affected areas by the state government is underway
The state government has arranged for resettlement from the affected areas and arranged for rehabilitation of 4014 people in 224 schools.
Train and flight services to and from Visakhapatnam was severely hit due to the cyclone's landfall
AP Deputy CM (Home) is camping at an affected village to oversee relief operations
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa is camping at Bhairavapalem village in East Godavari district to oversee relief and rescue operations. Chief Executive Officer of the RTGS Babu Ahamed said precautionary steps taken by the authorities had minimised damage to life and property. He said trees were uprooted in some 20 places and rescue teams had cleared the debris in 15. Spare electric poles were kept ready, he said. (PTI)
Cyclone Phethai claims Vijaywada man's life, forces evacuation of 20,000 people sheltered in relief camps
PR&RD clears up roads, clogged drains as cyclone weakens in Andhra
Disaster teams clear drains and roads in various villages of Andhra Pradesh.
Cyclone Phethai is likely to weaken along the Andhra coast today evening
Cyclone Phethai has further moved northwards and is expected to to weaken across the Andhra coast today late evening.
IMD issued a bulletin about the cyclone eventually weakening into a depression in 6 hours
Meanwhile, NDMA tweets some do's and dont's for cyclone preparedness
Phethai storm crosses the coast between Yanam and Kakinada; CM beefs up rescue ops
The Phethai storm is crossing the coast between Andhra town Yanam and Kakinada, as authorities are alert and concerned about the safety of people to ensure no loss of life, tweeted the official account of the East Godavari district which is handled by the government of Andhra Pradesh. State CM Naidu tweeted that he has been instructed to beef up the rescue operations in areas where the storm surges as he takes up the responsibility in case of a disaster situation.
Andhra CM tweets a video of state RTEGS explaining the Cyclone Phethai's effect
The RTEGS in Andhra Pradesh estimated that heavy rains in the 22 zones would be huge in the backdrop of crossing the Pethai coast. Accordingly Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu ordered the collectors of the respective districts to move people to safer areas.
Cyclone Phethai moved northwards from Bay of Bengal
The cyclone storm moved northwards from the Bay of Bengal and is soon to form into a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-90 kmph, furthering more.
Fishing activities suspended, storm surge warning issued: IMD bulletin
Mild to heavy rainfall may hit neighbouring states of Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal as well as the Gangetic plain. A wind warning has been issued along Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Odisha coasts. As sea conditions are likely to be rough, and a storm surge to the height of about 0.5 m to 1.0 m is expected to hit areas in Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. Fishing activities along the coast in these places have been suspended.
Strong winds hit Visakhapatnam
Navy to deploy aircraft and choppers for aerial survey
Post-landfall, Naval helicopters & aircraft will be flown to undertake an aerial survey for relief & rescue operations, says CG Raju, PRO Eastern Naval Command
Schools, colleges announce one day holiday in Andhra Pradesh
Air traffic to the port city of Visakhapatnam has been hampered due to turbulent weather conditions, following which some flights were diverted to Hyderabad. A holiday has been declared for educational institutions in the coastal districts of the state as a precautionary measure. (PTI)
One dead due to landslides in Vijaywada
One person was killed in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Vijayawada city but no other casualties have been reported from elsewhere so far, according to sources in the State Disaster Management Authority. (PTI)
Cyclone Phethai makes landfall
Cyclone 'Phethai' makes landfall in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh bringing moderate to heavy rains even as normal life remained hit in the coastal districts of the state.
Video | NDMA on ensuring safety during Cyclone
NDMA in a short video advisory informs people about how to ensure safety ahead of Cyclones. Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to face Cyclone Phethai.
Do's and Dont's during cyclone by NDMA
Over 10,000 rescue and relief members on standby
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh: We are bracing up to face Cyclone Phethai. Response teams and officials numbering more than 10,000 are stationed as part of disaster preparedness. Hoping that the loss of life and property will be minimal. (ANI)
In Pic | Satellite image of vortex of Cyclone Phethai
The Indian Metereological Department released the satellite imagery of the vortex of Cyclone Phethai. The cyclone headed towards Andhra is of the severe category, however, is likely to lose intensity upon landfall.
Odisha govt advises fisherman to stay away from sea
The Odisha government has already asked district collectors to take steps to protect paddy from the unseasonal rain. Fishermen were advised not to venture into deep sea areas of west-central and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal till Monday.
Heavy rains in Gangetic West Bengal till Tuesday predicted
The system is likely to cause widespread rain in all districts of Gangetic West Bengal, with heavy rain in one or two places till Tuesday morning, the Met department said.
Bay of Bengal to witness heavy rains during the day
In West Bengal, heavy rain is likely to occur over one or two places in Howrah, East and West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Jhargram and Hooghly district on Monday. Strong wind, with speeds reaching 30 to 40 km per hour is likely to blow over northwest Bay of Bengal, the Met said in its forecast. (PTI)
Odisha experiencing heavy rainfall due to Phethai
Four districts in South Odisha have been experiencing rain since Sunday evening due to the cyclone, while Gangetic West Bengal is likely to experience heavy rain till Tuesday morning, the meteorological (Met) department said. South Odisha districts such as Koraput, Malkangiri, Raigada and Gajapati have been experiencing rainfall along with strong surface wind since Sunday evening, the officials said. (PTI)
IMD warns of rough seas as Phethai set to make landfall
The sea condition is very high to high over westcentral Bay of Bengal around system centre. The sea condition is very likely to be high over the west-central Bay of Bengal and along & off central Andhra Pradesh coast and Yanam district of Puducherry during next 12 hours. It will be very rough along and off remaining parts of Andhra Pradesh coast and rough to very rough along and off north Tamilnadu and Puducherry coasts during the same period.
We are fully equipped and prepared: CM
We are fully equipped with the RTEs assessing the impact of the Pethai effect. We are directly reviewing the situation for every hour to keep the 48 hours up to date. Let's face this problem that comes to the state, CM Chandrababu Naidu tweeted.
The cyclone will make landfall at Kakinada
The cyclone will make landfall between 14.30 to 17.30 hours at Kakinada. The area has been preparing to face the crisis and NDRF has been deployed in the coastal regions.
In Pic | Cyclone Phethai headed towards Andhra Pradesh coast
Satellite image of the Cyclone ravaging towards the south-eastern part of India.
IndiGo issues travel advisory
South Central Railways cancels trains due to cyclone
Phethai likely to weaken before making landfall
Due to unfavourable environmental conditions, it is likely to weaken before landfall and cross the coast as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-90 kmph.
Heavy rainfalls in Vijaywada: Skymet
Andhra Government urges to store food for emergency
Gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph prevails
The cyclonic storm is aided by wind speed of up to 100 kmph which s predicted to go up by 110 kmphn in the following hours.
Heavy to very heavy rainfalls expected over coastal Andhra
Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh & extremely heavy falls at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh (East & West Godavari, Vishakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Vizianagaram & Srikakulam Districts) and Yanam district of Puducherry.