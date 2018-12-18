Cyclone Phethai: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu conducts review meet, relief work underway

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Tuesday reviewed rescue operations in the state and assessed damages after Cyclone Phethai made landfall yesterday afternoon. Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which were put on high alert, sustained severe damage due to the cyclone. Odisha and West Bengal also reeled under the impact of heavy rainfall.

One person was killed in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Vijayawada city. A boat carrying seven fishermen went missing in the Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam, as the cyclone crossed the coast and moved towards Odisha.

In a press conference, Andhra CM Naidu said that nearly 17 mandals were hit in the East Godavari district where the cyclonic storm made its landfall. He said that at least 5602 farmers were affected, 37 houses damaged and 2179 hectares of paddy fields were damaged. He also informed that electricity has been restored in nearly 14 mandals, ensuring mobile connectivity being established and 32000 people were provided food.

The Indian Meteorological Department with the help of the Real-Time Governance Centre (RTGS) was actively keeping track of developments, and apprised Naidu of the situation during a review meeting on Monday evening. The IMD said that the storm is likely to gradually weaken into a depression by Wednesday.

Nearly 16 teams of Andhra Pradesh Disaster Response and Fire services were deployed in and around Rajamahendravaram, while another nine were deployed in West Godavari district for road clearance. Nearly 20,000 people had to be evacuated from East Godavari district and were moved to relief camps to ensure safety.

As a precautionary measure, schools and educational institutions in the coastal districts of the states stayed shut. Trains and flights flying to and from Visakhapatnam were cancelled due to turbulent weather conditions as most flights had to be diverted to Hyderabad. The National Disaster Management Authority constantly issued a list of do’s and don’ts for people to be aware regarding actions to be taken during the cyclone.

Cyclone Phethai moved northwards Tuesday morning and further weakened into a depression bringing heavy rains to Odisha and West Bengal. It is expected to further move north-eastwards and later weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area, an IMD statement said.

