Cyclone Pabuk approaches Andaman and Nicobar Islands, yellow alert sounded

A ‘yellow alert’ was issued in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Saturday as Cyclone Pabuk made its way towards the archipelago. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places from this evening. Residents of the islands have been advised to remain indoors.

The IMD also warned of rough sea conditions in the region and adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal over the weekend. Further, it advised complete suspension of fishing operations in the region till January 7 and over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal till January 8.

“(Pabuk) is very likely to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Andaman Sea around the forenoon of 05th January 2019. Thereafter it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andaman Islands around evening/night of 06th January,” the IMD bulletin stated.

“Rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places likely to commence over Andaman Islands from 5th January evening. Intensity is very likely to increase with rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on 6th and at isolated places on 7th,” it added.

The cyclone, which originated over the Gulf of Thailand, has moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph and lay centred over Thailand and neighbourhood, the official said.

At least one person, a fisherman, was killed as the tropical storm crossed the Gulf of Thailand Friday, while a number of houses and power lines were damaged. In the wake of Pabuk, ships were ordered to stay ashore and the fishing industry to halt activities. Airport and ferry services resumed Saturday in southern Thailand after the storm moved west into the Andaman Sea.

Cyclone Pabuk is likely to move north-northwestwards and then recurve northeastwards towards Myanmar coast and weaken by January 7 or 8.