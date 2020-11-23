Tamil Nadu braces for cyclone, heavy rain alert issued

It will be the second cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal in 2020 after Super Cyclone Amphan crossed the West Bengal coast in May. (Express file photo: Srinivas K)

Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka are bracing for a cyclone, which is expected to hit its coastal cities on Wednesday. For more than two days, a low-pressure system had prevailed in the south Bay of Bengal.

On Monday, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the system had intensified into a depression and lay 630kms south-southeast of Chennai.

“It is expected to move northwest and cross Tamil Nadi and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on November 25,” said the IMD’s bulletin issued at 9.30am on Monday.

Once strengthened, the cyclone will be named Cyclone Nivar, a name proposed by Iran.

The weather department has also warned of squally winds over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and north-east Sri Lanka as the system approaches the east coast, in the coming few hours.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal remain on ‘red’ alert with the possibility of heavy very heavy forecast on November 25 whereas an ‘orange’ alert prevails for Rayalaseema, Telangana, south interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh where heavy rain is forecast during November 24 – 26.

The fishermen community has been warned of venturing into the seas till Wednesday.

It will be the second cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal in 2020 after Super Cyclone Amphan crossed the West Bengal coast in May.

