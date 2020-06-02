Western Naval Command gears up for emergency response during Monsoon, cyclone Nisarga

With the cyclonic storm Nisarga approaching in the Arabian Sea, all teams have been put on alert and are in readiness to respond to any requirement of Humanitarian Assistance And Disaster (HADR) operation during the storm period. With the cyclonic storm Nisarga approaching in the Arabian Sea, all teams have been put on alert and are in readiness to respond to any requirement of Humanitarian Assistance And Disaster (HADR) operation during the storm period.

With Monsoon and Cyclone Nisarga reaching the West Coast of India, the Western Naval Command has mobilised adequate resources for flood relief, rescue and diving assistance in the event of excessive rainfall and flooding in coordination with the respective State Governments on the Western seaboard, officials said on Tuesday.

In Mumbai, the Maharashtra Naval Area will be on standby with five Flood Rescue Teams and three Diving Teams throughout the monsoon season. These teams are stationed at various naval areas across the city to enable early response over a larger area. These teams are fully equipped and have been trained for rescue operations. Recce of known flood-prone areas has been undertaken and all necessary preparations are in place.

Similar arrangements have been set up within the Karwar Naval Area, the Goa Naval Area as well as Gujarat Daman and Diu Naval Areas. The respective Area and Station Commanders of the Navy are in touch with the State authorities, NDRF and SDRF to be able to respond to a crisis situation in the shortest possible time.

