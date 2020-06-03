scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 03, 2020
COVID19

Cyclone Nisarga: These videos show situation on ground ahead of landfall

Cyclone Nisarga: The IMD has issued a red alert in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Nashik districts of Maharashtra, which indicates the “possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places”. Thousands were evacuated in Maharashtra and Gujarat

By: Express Web Desk | Ahmedabad, Mumbai, New Delhi | Published: June 3, 2020 10:42:24 am
Nisarga is also only the second time since 1902 that a cyclone has developed over the Arabian Sea in June in two consecutive years. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Cyclone Nisarga, which intensified into a “severe cyclonic storm” this morning, is headed towards the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts and is expected to make landfall near Mumbai this afternoon. Strong winds have been prevailing over most parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Raigad since Wednesday morning.

This will be the second cyclone to strike India in two weeks and the first to hit Mumbai in June in over 100 years. Nisarga is also only the second time since 1902 that a cyclone has developed over the Arabian Sea in June in two consecutive years.

The IMD has issued a red alert in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Nashik districts of Maharashtra, which indicates the “possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places”. Thousands were evacuated in Maharashtra and Gujarat, two states that are hit the worst by the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates

Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai and the weather department has issued warnings that the wind may cause damage to kaccha houses, roads, power supply, and communication lines, and trees.

Bracing for the impact, the Central Railway (CR) rescheduled special trains and many airlines also cancelled their Mumbai operations. The CR has rescheduled, diverted and regulated some trains on Wednesday, an official said. These include five special trains departing from Mumbai. Three special trains will be either diverted or regulated enroute, he added.  The Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have deployed their teams in coastal districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

BMC helpline number: Dial 1916 and press 4

Videos from Mumbai, Gujarat as residents brace for cyclone Nisarga

Cyclone Nisarga, Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates A red alert, indicating extremely heavy rain, has been sounded in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad on Wednesday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Outside CSMT in Mumbai (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran) High tides seen at Tithal beach in Valsad district (Express photo Javed Raja)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 03: Latest News

Advertisement