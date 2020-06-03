Cyclone Nisarga, Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Storm lies 250 km south-southwest of Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga Tracker, Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm Wednesday morning, will cross the Maharashtra coast by afternoon. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) 2.30 am bulletin, the cyclone lay about 200 km south-southwest of Alibagh (Maharashtra), 250 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 280 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa) and 460 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat).
The cyclone is likely to make landfall between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibagh in Raigad district, which is just over 100 km south of Mumbai, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.
The Indian Navy and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on standby along the coast of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation Tuesday, and assured chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat of assistance if needed. Thousands of residents have been evacuated from along the coast in these states, two of the worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
