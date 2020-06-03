scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 03, 2020
COVID19
Cyclone Nisarga, Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Storm lies 250 km south-southwest of Mumbai

Weather Forecast Today, Cyclone Nisarga Tracker Live News Updates: The storm is likely to make landfall between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibagh in Raigad district, which is just over 100 km south of Mumbai.

By: Express Web Desk | Ahmedabad, Mumbai | Updated: June 3, 2020 7:37:16 am
Cyclone Nisarga, Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: A red alert, indicating extremely heavy rain, has been sounded in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad on Wednesday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Cyclone Nisarga Tracker, Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm Wednesday morning, will cross the Maharashtra coast by afternoon. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) 2.30 am bulletin, the cyclone lay about 200 km south-southwest of Alibagh (Maharashtra), 250 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 280 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa) and 460 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat).

The cyclone is likely to make landfall between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibagh in Raigad district, which is just over 100 km south of Mumbai, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.

The Indian Navy and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on standby along the coast of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation Tuesday, and assured chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat of assistance if needed. Thousands of residents have been evacuated from along the coast in these states, two of the worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cyclone Nisarga, Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Storm to cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast near Alibagh, which is south of Mumbai, this afternoon; Indian Navy and NDRF personnel on standby.

07:33 (IST)03 Jun 2020
Cyclone Nisarga tracker: Storm lies 250 km south-southwest of Mumbai

Good morning and welcome to our live blog, in which we are tracking the latest on Cyclone Nisarga. The cyclonic storm is about 200 km south-southwest of Alibagh (Maharashtra), 250 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 280 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa) and 460 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat). It is moving at a speed of about 11 kmph.

cyclone nisarga, cyclone nisarga maharashtra, mumbai cyclone nisarga, mumbai weather news, mumbai weather updates, cyclone maharashtra Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Fishermen tow their boats in Mumbai on Tuesday, following the red alert issued by the IMD for extremely heavy rainfall. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Cyclone Nisarga comes weeks after Super Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh. Residents along the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat have been alerted of the storm. Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik districts of Maharashtra are on red alert, with the weather body forecasting the “possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places”.

Read | All hands on deck as Cyclone Nisarga likely to make landfall near Mumbai today

Cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall by afternoon, after which the severe cyclonic storm is likely to maintain its Cyclonic Storm intensity for about 6 hours, while moving north-northeast wards across north Madhya Maharashtra, the IMD said. Under the influence of the cyclone, gale wind reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph is likely to prevail over Pune and Ahmadnagar, which 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph will prevail in Beed, Nashik and Aurangabad districts of Maharashtra. There districts will receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places.

Also read | Explained: How big is the threat on west coast?

Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Rescue personnel relocate their jetski as part of precautions against cyclone on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (AP Photo: Rajanish Kakade)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation on Tuesday and spoke with chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat. He assured them of all help from the Centre.

“PM @narendramodi has spoken to CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, CM of Gujarat @vijayrupanibjp and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli @prafulkpatel regarding the cyclone situation. He assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre,” the official Twitter handle of the PM’s Office posted.

Read | As cyclone approaches, 3 NDRF teams on alert in Mumbai, 2 each in Palghar & Thane

