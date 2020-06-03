Cyclone Nisarga, Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Storm lies 250 km south-southwest of Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Fishermen tow their boats in Mumbai on Tuesday, following the red alert issued by the IMD for extremely heavy rainfall. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Cyclone Nisarga comes weeks after Super Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh. Residents along the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat have been alerted of the storm. Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik districts of Maharashtra are on red alert, with the weather body forecasting the “possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places”.

Cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall by afternoon, after which the severe cyclonic storm is likely to maintain its Cyclonic Storm intensity for about 6 hours, while moving north-northeast wards across north Madhya Maharashtra, the IMD said. Under the influence of the cyclone, gale wind reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph is likely to prevail over Pune and Ahmadnagar, which 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph will prevail in Beed, Nashik and Aurangabad districts of Maharashtra. There districts will receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places.

Rescue personnel relocate their jetski as part of precautions against cyclone on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (AP Photo: Rajanish Kakade)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation on Tuesday and spoke with chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat. He assured them of all help from the Centre.

“PM @narendramodi has spoken to CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, CM of Gujarat @vijayrupanibjp and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli @prafulkpatel regarding the cyclone situation. He assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre,” the official Twitter handle of the PM’s Office posted.

